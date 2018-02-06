AFC Futsal: Thailand bounce back to march on into quarters

Thailand are through to the quarter-finals of the 2018 AFC Futsal Championship after bouncing back from defeat in style with a 8-1 win over Kyrgyz Republic.

After a shock 5-2 loss to Lebanon on Sunday had left the Thais in danger of missing out on the knockout round, they rose to the occasion at the University of Taipei Gymnasium on Tuesday and responded in emphatic fashion.

Suphawut Thueanklang handed them a third-minute lead, before a quick-fire double by Apiwat Chamcharoen put them three goals to the good at the break.

But the Thais showed no signs of letting up in the second half and Suphawut eventually completed his hat-trick, while a Jetsada Chudech double and a further strike by Nattavut Madyalan made it a magnificent seven.

Kyrgyz Republic did however manage a consolation effort through Iuldashbai Salimbaev with three minutes remaining.

Despite the resounding victory, Thailand still had to settle for a second-place finish in Group D and now face a tough quarter-final test against defending champions Iran.

This was due to leaders Lebanon maintaining their one-point lead at the top with a narrow 2-1 triumph over Jordan over at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium.