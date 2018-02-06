AFC Futsal: Myanmar bow out with China loss

Myanmar were unable to finish their 2018 AFC Futsal Championship campaign on a positive note on Tuesday as they were beaten 5-3 by China in their final Group C encounter.

Myanmar had gotten off to a dream start at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium when Nyein Min Soe fired them ahead in the first minute, only for the Chinese to turn the tie on its head courtesy of goals by Shen Siming, Zhang Yameng and Gu Haitao.

Xu Yang then scored right after halftime to effectively put the result beyond doubt, before Zhang added a fifth in the 33rd minute.

We have got a flurry of goals in this second half as the score currently stands at 5-2 to China PR 🇨🇳!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/gJHKtp2r5C — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 6, 2018

Nonetheless, Myanmar refused to throw in the towel and Pyae Phyo Maung netted twice in the final five minutes to add respectability to the scoreline and salvage some pride for his side.

Over at the University of Taipei Gymnasium, Iran sealed a top-spot finish in the group as they beat Iraq 5-3.

GOAL! 3-1 Iran🇮🇷 Oladghobad takes advantage of a solid build-up play to build even more of a lead for Iran!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/CoU3lXUWuF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 6, 2018

A brace from Hossein Tayebibidgoli and further strikes by Ali Asghar Navlighe, Moslem Oladghobad and Farhad Tavakoli proved enough to hand the Iranians maximum points, although Iraq did offer plenty of resistance in the form of goals by Waleed Khalid and Firas Mohammed (2).