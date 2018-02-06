Indonesia should follow Thailand and Malaysia into Myanmar and Cambodia

John Duerden believes the Indonesia Liga 1 could benefit from introducing an ASEAN foreigner rule and venturing into Myanmar and Cambodia markets.

Despite the misguided comments of PSSI (Football Association of Indonesia) president Edy Rahmayadi questioning the patriotism of Indonesian players heading overseas, there have never been more of them preparing to play elsewhere in Asia. Fans all over Malaysia and Thailand will see some of the best talent from their southern neighbour over the coming season.

It is an encouraging trend and one that can only be of benefit to Indonesian football in the long run.

Most attention will be on Evan Dimas and Ilham Udin Armaiyn who have left Liga 1 champions Bhayangkara for Selangor in Malaysia. These were the early moves that provoked the ire of the football chief. It is almost understandable as these are two talented players who will be a big loss for Bhayangkara and fans at home will be denied the chance to see these stars.

This is football however – the global game. Not only that, this young duo can only improve by playing for the Red Giants. This is not to say that the standard in the Malaysian Super League is a massive step up from Indonesia. But it is the case that Selangor are one of the biggest teams in Southeast Asia and a club at a different level, size-wise, to Bhayangkara, who surprised many last season by winning the title.

If the duo performs well for their new team, then it should open up plenty of opportunities for the youngsters to perhaps go elsewhere. There is also the fact that players grow when they go abroad. Whatever happens on the pitch, there will be challenges off it as they leave their comfort zone.

Fellow Indonesian Ferdinand Sinaga is much more experienced and is pushing 30. Now with Kelantan, he should adds goals – 22 last year for PSM Makassar – and has plenty of potential to help one of the region’s biggest teams to get back on its feet and back to where it was. Do that and the passionate fans of the Red Warriors will come back in droves.

There are others heading to Thailand, though not to the same size of clubs as in Malaysia. Much attention will be on Terens Puhiri at Port however. The 21 year-old made headlines around the world last season for a goal that demonstrated otherwordly levels of speed. Youtube loved it. He will get chances in Thailand to add more to his game.

The ASEAN quota that Thailand and Malaysia have introduced adds a different level to those leagues. They are able to draft in some of the best talent in the region that automatically add more interest from overseas. Indonesian fans will be part of that, keeping tabs on how some of their best players are performing a little to the north, as will the number of journalists from Jakarta who attended Selangor’s opening game of the season.

Indonesia should follow suit. It is what some call a ‘no-brainer’. Like most leagues, Liga 1 has the ‘3+1’ rule. This means clubs can sign four foreign players only – three can be from anywhere with one more reserved for Asians. What Thailand and Malaysia have done is add another place, a 3 plus 1 plus 1. The additional slot is for players from ASEAN countries.

At the moment, Indonesia has the Asian quota only and has actually added some interesting talent. One of the most exciting is Sriwijaya’s capture of Manuchekhr Dzhalilov.

This talisman from Tajikistan scored goals for fun for FC Istikol in his homeland and also becoming the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 AFC Cup. If the 27 year-old can produce anything like his goal-scoring form in Central Asia to the Southeastern reaches of the region, then fans in Palembang are in for a treat.

He is just one of a number of imports from the region with others from Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan which provide a fascinating sideshow, through to an import from Nepal to go alongside the usual Australian and Korean imports. There have been some imaginative signings.

Indonesia should not stop there and should follow the example set by Thailand and Malaysia and bring in the ASEAN quota. There is no reason why teams from there can’t go shopping in Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and elsewhere. In many ways, Indonesia is the biggest football nation in the region and should aim to become the representative regional league.

Just as fans in Indonesia will be watching to see how their stars get on elsewhere in the region, fans elsewhere would be keeping an eye or two on Indonesia. There is some excitement in Myanmar at the prospect of their stars in Thailand, as there is in Cambodia with their heroes in Malaysia. There would be the same feeling in both countries should there be moves to Java or Sumatra.

Shopping in ASEAN is relatively cheap, risk-free and offers plenty of potential. Indonesia needs to get on board.

Photo credit: Pahang FA & Police Tero FC