10 Thai players you SHOULD be following online

Ahead of the 2018 Thai League season that will kick off this weekend, FOX Sports Asia picks out 10 Thai players that you should be following off the pitch!

1. Narubadin (Ton) Weerawatnodom

Position: Full-back

Club: Buriram United

Followers: 1m (IG: @dani13ton)

2. Sarach (Tang) Yooyen

Position: Midfielder

Club: Muangthong United

Followers: 1.2m (IG: @tangsr_6)

3. Thitipan (New) Puangchan

Position: Midfielder

Club: Bangkok Glass

Followers: 251k (IG: @new_thitiphan)

4. Charyl Chappuis

Position: Midfielder

Club: Muangthong United

Followers: 1.4m (IG: @7charyl)

5. Mika Chunuonsee

Position: Defender/Full-back

Club: Bangkok United

Followers: 367k (IG: @chunuonsee16)

6. Teeratep (Leesaw) Winothai

Position: Forward

Club: Bangkok United

Followers: 226k (IG: @leesawls14)

7. Kroekrit (Kong) Thawikan

Position: Winger

Club: Chonburi

Followers: 695k (IG:@kongkroekrit)

8. Tanaboon (Tum) Kesarat

Position: Midfielder

Club: Chiangrai United

Followers: 661k (IG: @tanaboon.k)

9. Tristan Do

Position: Full-back

Club: Muangthong United

Followers: 445k (IG: @tristando19)

10. Peerapat (Bas) Notchaiya

Position: Full-back

Club: Muangthong United

Followers: 403k (IG: @bas_peerapat)

