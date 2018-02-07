10 Thai players you SHOULD be following online

Ahead of the 2018 Thai League season that will kick off this weekend, FOX Sports Asia picks out 10 Thai players that you should be following off the pitch!

1. Narubadin (Ton) Weerawatnodom

A post shared by daniealton (@dani13ton) on Jan 7, 2018 at 10:30pm PST

Position: Full-back

Club: Buriram United

Followers: 1m (IG: @dani13ton)

2. Sarach (Tang) Yooyen

A post shared by Sarach Yooyen 🇹🇭 (@tangsr_6) on Dec 20, 2017 at 6:13am PST

Position: Midfielder

Club: Muangthong United

Followers: 1.2m (IG: @tangsr_6)

3. Thitipan (New) Puangchan

A post shared by Thitiphan Puangjan (@new_thitiphan) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Position: Midfielder

Club: Bangkok Glass

Followers: 251k (IG: @new_thitiphan)

4. Charyl Chappuis

A post shared by Charyl Chappuis (@7charyl) on Dec 19, 2017 at 5:11am PST

Position: Midfielder

Club: Muangthong United

Followers: 1.4m (IG: @7charyl)

5. Mika Chunuonsee

A post shared by Mika Chunuonsee (@chunuonsee16) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:15am PST

Position: Defender/Full-back

Club: Bangkok United

Followers: 367k (IG: @chunuonsee16)

6. Teeratep (Leesaw) Winothai

A post shared by Teeratep Winothai #LS14 (@leesawls14) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:51am PST

Position: Forward

Club: Bangkok United

Followers: 226k (IG: @leesawls14)

7. Kroekrit (Kong) Thawikan

A post shared by Kroekrit Thawikan (@kongkroekrit) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

Position: Winger

Club: Chonburi

Followers: 695k (IG:@kongkroekrit)

8. Tanaboon (Tum) Kesarat

A post shared by ⚽🏃 (@tanaboon.k) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Position: Midfielder

Club: Chiangrai United

Followers: 661k (IG: @tanaboon.k)

9. Tristan Do

A post shared by Tristan Do (@tristando19) on Dec 19, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Position: Full-back

Club: Muangthong United

Followers: 445k (IG: @tristando19)

10. Peerapat (Bas) Notchaiya

A post shared by peerapat notechaiya ✌ (@bas_peerapat) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:07am PST

Position: Full-back

Club: Muangthong United

Followers: 403k (IG: @bas_peerapat)

Did we miss out on your favourite Thai footballer?

Let us know what you think in the comments below!