JDT cruise to 3-0 MSL win over PKNP, Terengganu and Kelantan share points

Johor Darul Ta’zim make it two wins on the trot while Kelantan land first point in the 2018 Malaysia Super League.

Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim recorded a second Malaysia Super League win with a 3-0 victory at the Larkin Stadium against PKNP FC, after securing the 2018 Charity Shield at the weekend.

UNIFI LIGA SUPER MALAYSIA 2018 | FEBRUARY 6TH, 2018 Starting Lineup JDT vs PKNP FC Full list at https://t.co/YFI0J2wo3e pic.twitter.com/VOnAgRkutJ — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) February 6, 2018

Jorge Pereyra Diaz opened the scoring on 43 minutes before Fadhli Shas doubled the lead in the 57th minute. Spanish midfielder Natxo Insa added a third goal in the dying seconds to ensure a perfect record for the home side.

The Southern Tigers dominated proceedings from the get go and it was a brilliant ball from Insa that gave Diaz the chance to score his first league goal of the season.

Despite having Cambodian forward Keo Sokpheng in their lineup, PKNP failed to cope with the pressure from the home team and allowed Safiq Rahim to provide a pinpoint ball for Fadhli to make it two on the night.

There was still time for JDT to score a third goal when Insa capped off an impressive outing with a goal in the 93rd minute.

Over at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kelantan finally got their first point on the board after a 1-1 draw against Terengganu.

After an opening day loss away to Melaka United, the Red Warriors upped the ante and put on a much better showing from the first minute.

Despite their efforts, Kelantan went behind after just seven minutes when Gilberto Fortunato gave the visitors a surprise lead.

Sathit Bensoh’s charges refused to panic and worked their way back into the game. They were rewarded with a penalty in the 38th minute which Do Dong-hyun duly put away to make it 1-1.

Both sides had enough chances to secure maximum points in the second period but some wasteful finishing meant that the result ended in a draw.