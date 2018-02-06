Singapore defender Baihakki Khaizan joins Thai League 2 side Udon Thani

Three-time AFF Suzuki Cup winner Baihakki Khaizan has signed a one-year deal to join Thai League 2 club Udon Thani FC for the 2018 season.

The 34-year-old left Warriors FC after one season back in the S.League where he made 15 appearances for the club.

Initially signed by Muangthong United for Thai League 1, the veteran defender will now go on loan to their sister club to play under the guidance of coach Uthai Boonmoh.

Baihakki will play alongside a familiar foe in former Thai national team captain Datsakorn Thonglao who is on loan from Muangthong as well.

The Singaporean becomes the eighth player to be loaned out to Udon Thani by Muangthong.

He joins compatriots Hassan Sunny (Army United), Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya), Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC) and Gabriel Quak (Navy FC) who all moved to play in Thailand this season.