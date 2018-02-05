AFC Futsal: Vietnam reach quarters as Malaysia eliminated

Vietnam are through to the quarter-finals of the 2018 AFC Futsal Championship after beating Chinese Taipei 3-1 at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium on Monday.

The win capped off a remarkable revival from the Vietnamese, who progressed as Group A winners despite having lost their opening match last week.

It was initially the hosts who took the lead courtesy of Huang Po Chun’s 19th-minute opener, but Vu Duc Tung equalised for Vietnam on the half-hour mark following a lovely turn and finish.

GOAL! 2-1 🇻🇳 Vietnam have turned things around here in dramatic fashion!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/7WDQz6NMFc — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 5, 2018

The Vietnamese then took the lead a minute later courtesy of a Pham Duc Hoa’s clinical left-footed finish, before Nguyen Dac Huy sealed the victory with a third in the final minute.

On the other hand, Malaysia – who started the day in second place – had their hopes of reaching the knockout round ended as they fell to a shock 3-1 loss to Bahrain, who in turn qualified in second spot.

Bahrain were always in control of proceedings as they raced to a two-goal advantage inside the opening seven minutes courtesy of a Ahmed Abdulnabi brace.

Aizad Daniel did reduce the deficit for Malaysia with a ferocious drive into the top corner in the 32nd minute, but it proved to be too little too late as Mohamed Al-Sandi scored from just outside his own area with 27 seconds remaining to put the result beyond doubt.

GOAL! 1-2 Malaysia🇲🇾 Finally the Malaysian fans can rejoice as Aizad Daniel delivers a well-calculated strike to the upper-right corner!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/o30u4HTn0Z — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 5, 2018

GOAL! 3-1 Bahrain🇧🇭 Just as things were turning around for Malaysia, their goalkeeper was too far from his post and unable to stop this soaring lob from Al Sandi!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/18Pxt5l1As — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 5, 2018

Over in Group B, Japan sealed a top-spot finish as they beat second-placed Uzbekistan 4-2 in a thriller at the University of Taipei Gymnasium.

There was little between the two sides as Uzbekistan claimed a third-minute lead before the Japanese equalised before taking the lead shortly after halftime.

GOAL! 3-2 Japan🇯🇵 The Japanese fans love it as Hoshi heads in a goal to tip the score back in their favour!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/gZ3nneIGiZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 5, 2018

It was then the Uzbeks’ turn to pull level through an Artur Yusunov effort, before goals by Shota Hoshi and Ryosuke Nishitani ultimately handed Japan the victory.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan beat Korea Republic 7-0 to claim the consolation of finishing third in the group.