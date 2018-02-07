Pahang’s Safuwan relishing battle with Faris Ramli in must-win clash

Safuwan Baharudin will go heads up against fellow Singaporean Faris Ramli when Pahang take on PKNS in the Malaysia Super League on Wednesday night.

The former Melbourne City midfielder joined Dollah Salleh’s team in the off-season from PDRM FA where he scored 14 goals in 36 appearances.

Together with Johor Darul Ta’zim midfielder Hariss Harun, Melaka United’s Shahdan Sulaiman and Faris, the Lions quartet now ply their trade in Malaysia.

Having opened their 2018 campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to Perak FA on Sunday, Safuwan is confident that the shackles are off and the Tok Gajah will go for all three points against PKNS.

“Every game is a must-win if we want to challenge for the title. It wasn’t easy against Perak because both teams pulled the handbrake and were cautious of making mistakes,” Safuwan told Fox Sports Asia.

“It was also tough because our foreign striker didn’t start and there wasn’t anyone holding the ball upfront but Mat Yo [Norshahrul Idlan Talaha) had a great chance but was unlucky not to connect with his header.

“My role at Pahang is to sit deep in a defensive midfield position to help out the two centre-backs and I think we all did well as a unit but the result didn’t go our way.

“But now that the first-game nerves are gone, I think we will be in maximum gear against PKNS.”

Pahang’s opponents on Wednesday also started their season with a point, after a 2-2 draw away to Terengganu.

Former Brunei DPMM forward Rafael Ramazotti led the attack, supported by Malaysia international Safee Sali and Faris.

There were enough moments in the game that showed the potential of this new attacking trio, something Safuwan has cautioned his team about.

He added: “Faris had a great season with Home United in the S.League and will definitely carry that momentum into his PKNS role.

“But playing at Shah Alam Stadium is not easy and he will need get used to it.

“We will have to pay close attention to their danger men but we know we can do better than the Perak game.

“We did really well in our pre-season preparations so we definitely have to go and get a good result in this game.”

Argentine striker Sergio Unrein who only made a substitute appearance for Pahang against Perak will likely start the game. Cambodian winger Chan Vathanaka, Mohamadou Sumaresh and Norshahrul will play behind Unrein to provide the ammunition.