Michael Falkesgaard sees Sanrawat Dechmitr as key man for Bangkok

Michael Falkesgaard cannot wait to make his Thai League debut with Bangkok United and rates Sanrawat Dechmitr as the key man for his team this season.

There will be a new man in goal for Bangkok United when they kick off the 2018 Thai League season with former Brøndby stopper Michael Falkesgaard ready for his debut.

The 26-year-old Falkesgaard was born in Denmark to a Danish father and a Filipino mother. Standing at 1.91m tall, Falkesgaard’s love for football was influenced by his father and elder brother who were huge football fans.

At the age of 5, he persuaded his father to take him to their local club (Kastrup Boldklub) and took a step closer to his dream of becoming the next Peter Schmeichel came true when he signed for Brøndby IF in 2010.

He said: “Many youngsters in Denmark during my time wanted to go into goal because of the great Peter Schmeichel and I was one of them. Playing football came to me at a young age and it just went on from there.

“I started as first choice in Odense Boldklub [in 2015] straight after my move from Brøndby IF. We started well and was top of the league after the first few games that season.

“But luck was not on my side when I suffered a serious ACL injury against AGF and went for an operation. That was a big setback for me after such a good start with the club.”

Training: Goalkeeper Training วันนี้เราจะพาไปชมการซ้อมของผู้รักษาประตูแข้งเทพ โดย ปาโวล เฮิร์นเซียริค โค้ชผู้รักษาประตูของ ทรู แบงค็อก ยูไนเต็ด เมื่อวานที่ผ่านมา Posted by True Bangkok United on Tuesday, 30 January 2018

Undeterred by the layoff, Falkesgaard came back stronger and joined league rivals FC Midtjylland but another obstacle appeared before Bangkok United came calling.

“I joined FC Midtjylland because the club wanted me and had a plan for me to play,” he explained.

“But then they sold the other keeper and bought an older goalkeeper for millions of danish kroners. Soon after that Bangkok United came in the picture and now I’m here.”

Despite Bangkok United’s previous efforts to sign him, Falkesgaard had to wait for his chance because of passport issues.

United will be Falkesgaard’s priority, as his long-term wish is to don the national jersey for the Azkals and only good displays for the club will help him achieve his goal.

“When Bangkok’s sports director first approached me, I didn’t have my Filipino passport and they wanted me to fill the new ASEAN quote,” he explained.

“I had to fly several times to Manila to have all my documents done and apply for it. Now, I’m a proud Filipino on paper.

“Bangkok United is my main focus as I need to adapt to the climate and style of football. It’s good to be back on the pitch again after a long winter break in Europe.

“I’m sure the Azkals won’t be interested in underperforming players and I need to deliver. It’ll be an honour for me to get a call-up and that will also make my family living in the Philippines proud which means the world to me.”

Having spent the last couple of months training with his new club mates, Falkesgaard is already impressed with the standard of football in Thailand and is confident he has joined one of the best clubs in Southeast Asia.

He added: “A lot of our Thai players are very talented, a good example is Sanrawat Dechmitr who has great technique and great vision.

“Then there are the Brazilian players [Robson, Everton and Vander Luiz] and Argentine striker Carlos Salom who are all going to be big profiles in the season to come.

“I can see why Bangkok United played so well over the past seasons and in Mano Polking, we have a coach who gets the most out of the players and imposes his brand of football on the team.”

Bangkok United will be hoping to do better than their third-placed finish in the league last year. Their first game will be at home to Tawan Sripan’s Muangthong United before taking on BEC Tero Sasana seven days later at the Boonyachinda Stadium.