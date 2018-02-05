MNL: Yadanarbon stay ahead of Yangon despite Shan stalemate

Yadanarbon remain top of the Myanmar National League despite having their perfect start to the new season ended by Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Shan United.

In an eagerly-anticipated clash at the Taunggyi Stadium between the leaders and the defending champions, neither side were able to find the breakthrough as both ultimately had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Still, it was enough to keep Yadanarbon in first spot ahead of Yangon United, who were denied a fourth consecutive win in a 2-2 draw against Ayeyawady United on Saturday.

It was Ayeyawady who broke the deadlock at the Ayar Stadium in the 15th minute, when Cassio’s driven freekick was diverted by Aung Hein Kyaw into the back of the net.

Just three minutes later, however, the visitors equalised when Sekou Sylla was perfectly positioned inside the area to meet Kosuke Uchida’s left-wing cross with a neat finish past Vanlal Hruala.

Yangon were then gifted the lead five minutes before halftime when Ayeyawady’s Ella Edubat Patrick – in an attempt to intercept Maung Maung Lwin’s freekick – could only clumsily deflect the ball into his own goal.

But, in the 58th minute, the hosts went on to force the draw when Cassio was released by Min Min Thu and fired into the far corner to earn his side a share of the spoils.

Elsewhere on Saturday, newly-promoted Sagaing United recorded their first win of the campaign as they came from behind to beat GFA 2-1 courtesy of second-half goals by Wai Phyo Thu and Thiha Thu.

Meanwhile, Rakhine United were also 2-1 victors over Zwekapin United with Ti Nyein Min netting a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, after Sunday Mathew had cancelled out Ken Matsumoto’s first-half opener.

Sunday’s other games saw Southern Myanmar cruise to a 4-0 triumph over Myawady, with Ye Htet Aung, Kaung Sithu, Alpha Oumar Barry and Wai Phyo Lwin all on target, while Maung Maung Soe and Aung Myint Tun scored in quick succession to help Magway defeat Hantharwady United 2-0.

Photo credit: Shan United FC