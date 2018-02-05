Despite iflix issues, Malaysian fans need a little patience

Welcome to Malaysian football iflix. Nobody said this was going to be easy.

A few days ago, the video on demand company was the toast of all followers of the beautiful game from Alor Setar to Sandakan and all points in between. Over the weekend however, iflix was not busy basking in the glory but working hard to overcome what was a public relations problem. Trending on twitter can be a dream come true for a company but more often, it is something to worry about. The hashtag #iflixisdown will be seared in the memory of employees for years to come.

There was plenty of anticipation around the country ahead of the big kick off between champions Johor Darul Ta’zim and Kedah after the announcement made last week of iflix paying hundreds of millions of ringgit to show Malaysian football games for the next decade. It was good news for fans and as rare as a Bukit Bintang parking spot and as well-received.

Fans could look forward to watching numerous games without having to hog the family television on a Saturday evening.

Yet many reported had problems seeing any football at all and of those that did, some complained that the action was lagging. Many also had issues on Sunday too.

As a start then, it was worse than Kedah’s as the team lost 2-1 at the Larkin though perhaps not quite as expected. Perhaps it could be that the company underestimated demand or that it was simply not ready from a technical point of view.

And there were a lot of complaints – a lot. Taking to twitter and facebook, frustrated fans unleashed verbal missiles equal to anything that La’Vere Corbin-Ong,” The Rory Delap of Johor” could throw.

Saw the attack @iflixMY got on their Facebook and Twitter due to the live streaming glitches last night. There are still many more games to go. So brace yourself, iflix because hell hath no fury like a Malaysian football fan’s wrath. 🔥 — Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) February 4, 2018

Frustration was understandable. When fans are looking forward to watching a game and that is doesn’t happen then they are not going to be happy especially when expectations were so high. It is the first weekend of a new season and there was genuine excitement around. It is that passion which led the company to get involved in Malaysian football in the first place but it can be a double-edged sword.

The sight of a black screen instead of a green pitch was not welcome at all. Social media makes complaining quick and painless and credit to the company for keeping people informed and communicating on a regular basis. It was encouraging however that the company was responsive on social media to the complaints from viewers.

The servers, or whatever the problem is, need to be sorted out as soon as possible. That goes without saying. Still, Malaysian fans need to show a quality that is not very common in Malaysian football and that is patience. A little patience may help the game go a long way.

iflix is a VOD service. Video On Demand. Live broadcasting of popular, simultaneous football matches w heavy traffic & high concurrent access, are not its nature. Probably the infrastructure is currently not scalable enough to cater such high demands. Maybe they aren’t ready yet — Romy Jarr (@romyjarr) February 3, 2018

The relationship has the potential to greatly benefit Malaysian football for years to come. With that in mind, a stumble can be overlooked and forgiven despite the fact that it is a public relations own goal with so many people trying it for the first time.

The situation does need to be sorted out though. In Japan in 2016, the J-League announced a ten-year deal to stream the game online to domestic audiences with Perform Group. A significant sum of $2 billion was the price but as soon as it started, there were lots of complaints from fans in Japan as to the quality of the service. It can be hard to bounce back from such issues if they persist too long.

Just as coaches pin up negative articles by the media or comments from rivals on the walls of dressing rooms to motivate their players, iflix should not forget what happened this week and what was said. It should lead them on to bigger and better things, it has to.

Teething problems are perhaps inevitable in such an ambitious undertaking but if we are having the same conversation in a month’s time then there will be a real problem. One weekend can be forgiven, two can perhaps be tolerated – just about – but more than that and what could be a real opportunity for Malaysian football will be seen as a problem instead.

A little understanding in the short-term in return for what should be long-term benefits is called for. It is time for fans for forgive though maybe not forget. It is time to give iflix a second chance to make a good first impression.