MSL: Pahang held to goalless draw by Perak, Selangor cruise to 2-0 away win

Selangor make winning start against Kuala Lumpur FA while Pahang had to settle for a point against Perak in Sunday’s Malaysia Super League action.

Pahang kicked off their 2018 Malaysia Super League campaign with a goalless draw at home to Perak while Selangor secure a 2-0 win away to Kuala Lumpur FA.

Dollah Salleh’s team are one of the favourites to challenge Johor Darul Ta’zim for the league title but could not break down a stubborn Perak defence with Brendan Gan making his competitive debut for the away side.

Singapore international Safuwan Baharudin and Cambodian striker Chan Vathanaka were included in the home team’s starting eleven but despite having a slew of chances to score, Pahang had to settle for a point.

Over in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor made easy work of the home team when Rufino Segovia opened the scoring in the 16th minute. The former Atletico Madrid striker added a second goal on the night in the dying moments to make it a winning start for coach P. Maniam.

MASA PENUH perlawanan sulung Liga Super 2018 #unifiLSM di Stadium Bolasepak Kuala Lumpur, Cheras menyaksikan #RedGiants meraih 3 mata penuh menewaskan Kuala Lumpur #KLvSEL 0-2 Posted by FA Selangor on Sunday, 4 February 2018

On Saturday, Johor Darul Ta’zim scored a 2-1 victory over Kedah FA at Larkin Stadium to lift the Charity Shield which doubled up as their league opener.

Melaka United also got off to a winning note with a 2-1 home win against highly-rated Kelantan FA. Terengganu were held to a 2-2 draw by PKNS FC, which saw ex-S.League attackers Faris Ramli and Rafael Ramazotti make their debuts.

Cambodian forward Keo Sokpheng scored the only goal of the game to give PKNP a 1-0 victory against Negeri Sembilan.

Photo credit: Pahang FA