AFC Futsal: Thailand off to winning start; Myanmar outclassed

Thailand got their 2018 AFC Futsal Championship campaign off to a winning start by beating Jordan 5-1 at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Group D.

The Thais were never in any real danger after cruising to a 3-0 halftime lead, courtesy of an Apiwat Chaemcharoen double and a penalty by Jirawat Sornwichian.

Musa Abu Shaikha did pull one back for the Jordanians but further strikes from Jetsada Chudech and Kritsada Wongkaeo were enough to seal the win.

The result puts Thailand top of Group D after Kyrgyzstan and Lebanon played out a 2-2 draw earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Myanmar were completely outclassed in their tournament debut as they were beaten 14-0 by defending champions Iran in Group C.

Having qualified for the 2018 edition of the tournament for the first time in history, Myanmar were always in for a tough time at the University of Taipei Gymnasium against the record 11-time champions.

And Iran were certainly in no mood to take things lightly against their opponents, cruising to a 9-0 lead at the break with Ali Asghar and Hossein Tayebi both notching hat-tricks.

While the result was already beyond doubt, the Iranians continued to exert their dominance as Asghar – along with Mahdi Javid – finished with four goals in an emphatic victory.

Earlier on Friday, Iraq – Myanmar’s next opponents on Sunday – opened their campaign by beating China 4-2.

