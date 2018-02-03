MSL: JDT beat Kedah, Cambodia’s Keo Sokpheng nets winner for PKNP

Keo Sokpheng makes instant impact with PKNP while Johor Darul Ta’zim open 2018 Malaysia Super League campaign with home win.

Reigning champions Johor Darul Ta’zim got their 2018 Malaysia Super League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-1 win over Kedah FA at the Larkin Stadium on Saturday night.

The Southern Tigers who are going for a fifth consecutive league title had to come from behind after going down to a Pablo Pallares goal in the 19th minute. Former Argentine international Luciano Figueroa, who is back for a second stint at the club leveled the score on 28 minutes before defender Marcos Antonio scored the winner in the 58th minute.

In an earlier match, PKNP FC made a winning start to their season with a narrow 1-0 home victory over Negeri Sembilan. Cambodian’s attacking midfielder Keo Sokpheng scored the winner in the 49th minute.

Over in Malacca, goals from Yegor Zubovich and Woo-Young Jeon helped Melaka United snatch maximum points despite Bruno Lopes giving the Red Warriors from Kelantan a fourth-minute lead.

K. Rajagobal’s PKNS FC played out a 2-2 draw away to Terenganu with Kipre Tchetche netting a brace for the home team/. Mohd Qayyum and Rafael Ramazotti got on the score sheet for PKNS while Singapore forward Faris Ramli making his debut for the club.

