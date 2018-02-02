PKNS’ Faris Ramli eager for Ramazotti combo in Malaysia Super League

PKNS’ Faris Ramli is excited by the potential of forming a lethal strike partnership with Rafael Ramazotti when the 2018 Malaysia Super League kicks off this weekend.

Faris scored 21 goals along with 21 assists in all competitions last season with Home United and was a nominee for the S.League Player of the Year award which eventually went to Albirex Niigata (S) forward Kento Nagasaki.

His good form did not go unnoticed with PKNS coach K. Rajagobal making a swift decision to take the Singapore international across the Causeway to play for his team this season.

“I was informed about PKNS’ interest and went over to play a friendly match with the team in December where I scored two goals,” Faris told Fox Sports Asia.

“From there, contact was made and I spoke to coach Rajagobal before agreeing to sign a contract to play in the Malaysia Super League with them.”

Just as PKNS’ pre-season tour of Thailand was about last week, Faris and his teammates got a pleasant surprise when Brunei DPMM’s Brazilian striker Rafael Ramazotti joined them in Bangkok, and was subsequently signed as the final foreign player.

Together with Colombian Romel Morales, Argentina Jonathan Acosta and Australian centre-back Zac Anderson, Faris is confident that the team will give a good account of themselves in the upcoming season.

He added: “Ramazotti’s arrival is a good addition for us because of what he brings to the game. I’ve played against him in the S.League and know his qualities well.

“He likes to play one-two passes and link up play and everyone knows his heading ability. Together with the rest of the team, I think we now have more options in attack and I cannot wait to get started.”

The Red Ants will take on Terengganu in their season opener on Saturday and a settled Faris is determined to help PKNS make a positive start.

“This is my first time playing overseas and it took a while to get used to everything from lodging to new tactics,” Faris quipped. “Being away from my family is the toughest part but these are sacrifices we need to make in order to further our careers.

“Coach Rajagobal and my teammates have really helped me adapt and now I just need to get used to the tactical side of it whether as a second striker or winger.

“It’ll be important to start the season well and for me, wherever the coach plays me on the pitch, I am ready to give my 110 percent and show what I can do.

“My aim is to help the team get at least one piece of silverware but before we think of that, we must gel as a team and put in the hard work.”

PKNS will be hoping to improve on last season’s seventh-place showing and if the likes of Safee Sali, Mahali Jasul and Faizat Ghazli find their rhythm early on together with the foreign brigade, this could be a season to remember for the boys from Selangor.