New Socceroos coach Van Marwijk eyes World Cup knockout round

Newly-appointed Australia coach Bert van Marwijk is targeting a minimum target of a Round of 16 berth at this summer’s 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Van Marwijk was handed the Socceroos reins last week following the abrupt departure of Ange Postecoglou, who stepped down from the job shortly after securing passage to Russia 2018.

While it took Football Federation Australia (FFA) two months to settle on a replacement, Van Marwijk’s appointment looks to be a savvy one considering his previous experience at international level.

Bert van Marwijk just went on a 1min monologue about the trends of modern football. The next Q: can we call you Aussie Bert? COME ON AUSTRALIA!https://t.co/tnVZJS8jjh — Kate Cohen (@KateCohenKCS) February 1, 2018

The 65-year-old guided Netherlands to a runners-up finish at the 2010 World Cup and also has previous experience in the continent during his time in charge of Saudi Arabia.

And, while the World Cup may still be four months away, Van Marwijk has already set his sights on progressing from Group C, which also includes France, Denmark and Peru.

“I go to the World Cup with only one thing that counts, which is to survive the first round and nobody has to tell me that’s difficult because our opponents are good countries,” said the Dutchman in Sydney on Thursday, in his first press conference since taking up the job.

“If I don’t have confidence, I would not be sitting here.

BREAKING | The Caltex @Socceroos are delighted to announce the appointment of Bert Van Marwijk as our new Head Coach. #GoSocceroos. https://t.co/o4ufIs40WM pic.twitter.com/h7byLo2WGR — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 25, 2018

“But I’ve already said with [Netherlands] also, maybe we don’t have the best players, but we can have the best team.

“When you have the best teams, the players know exactly what to do and they trust each other and they trust us. And you play in the modern way.”

Including this year’s tournament, Australia have qualified for the last four editions of the World Cup but were eliminated at the group stage the past two occasions, after reaching the Round of 16 in 2006.