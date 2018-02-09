Tampines defender Daniel Bennett eyes home advantage in AFC Cup

Daniel Bennett issued a rallying cry for Tampines Rovers to win all their home matches in order to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2018 AFC Cup.

Veteran defender Daniel Bennett reckons Tampines Rovers must win all their AFC Cup Group H home games if they are to progress to the knockout stages.

The Singapore outfit had to settle for AFC Cup action after losing 3-1 to Irfan Bachdim’s Bali United in their AFC Champions League qualifier in January.

Their hopes of continental glory will now be in the AFC Cup where they sit in Group H alongside 2015 champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Persija Jakarta and Song Lam Nghe An.

With the 2018 S.League season not kicking off until March, Tampines will need to brush off their pre-season rustiness to take on Song Lam on February 10 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

A winning start will be the order of the day as new recruits Jordan Webb, Syazwan Buhari, Afiq Yunos and Safirul Sulaiman are expected to go straight into the starting lineup.

“We are weakened by some of the new league regulations but our biggest problem is not working as a unit and playing together,” Bennett told Fox Sports Asia.

“You could see in our game against Bali and we simply didn’t click as a unit and in this competition, all 11 men must play as a team instead of expecting individual areas of brilliance.”

All set for the AFC Cup, as the Stags will return in February to compete in Group H. Fixtures details will be revealed on a later date! Posted by Tampines Rovers Football Club on Tuesday, 23 January 2018

The 40-year-old defender was quick to rally his teammates to make home advantage count, knowing that the three away fixtures will be in stadiums where the partisan crowd will play their role as the 12th man.

He added: “We must look to take maximum points from all our home matches using the style of football we want to play with.

“This is not like the S.League where home and away advantage is not as significant. At this level, winning home games determines how far you can go in the competition.

“Especially when you have to travel to Indonesia, Vietnam and Johor where the crowds are going to make a difference.”

While Bennett admitted that the new S.League rules will take some adjusting to, he reckons there is no better time to be a youth player in Singapore.

The S.League stipulated that each club must sign at least six U-23 players and three must be fielded in each match and this has seen coach Jurgen Raab throw the likes of Zulfadhmi Suzliman and Amirul Adli into the deep end.

“This is the AFF Suzuki cup year but that shouldn’t be an added motivation. These youngsters should look at the season as a great opportunity to show what they can do and be ready to go out there and give their all in each and every game.

“With so much emphasis on development, the young players must see this as a real chance to earn a national team call-up by playing well for their clubs in every competition.”

Tampines will likely go with a three-man defence consisting captain Mustafic Fahrudin, Afiq Yunos and Bennett. Khairul Amri will lead the attack with Fazrul Nawaz, Jordan Webb and Yasir Hanapi providing the ammunition.

A win will set the Stags up nicely for the second Group H match against Persija in Jakarta on February 28.

Catch all the AFC Cup action LIVE on FOX Sports with Steve Dawson and Rhysh Roshan Rai providing the match analysis and insights!

FOX Sports LIVE – 17:00 HKT

FLC Thanh Hoa v Global Cebu – 17:20HKT

Tampines Rovers v Song Lam Nghe An – 19:20HKT