Yuto Nagatomo leaves Inter for Galatasaray loan

Japan international Yuto Nagatomo has left Inter Milan to join Galatasaray on loan in search of regular first-team football ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran full-back, who has made over 200 appearances for the Nerazzurri since joining them in 2011, will move to the Turkish giants until June 30.

Although he has long been regarded as an important first-team member at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Nagatomo has found himself playing a peripheral role recently having appeared in just one of Inter’s last ten matches.

With the World Cup in Russia on the horizon, Nagatomo has now opted for a loan move to ensure he remains in Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni’s plans.

“I feel a sense of urgency,” Nagatomo previously said, according to The Japan Times.

“It’s not like I’ve been selected [for the World Cup] already.”

In a post on his official Twitter account, Nagatomo wrote an emotional farewell message in Italian to express his gratitude to all that had made his stint with Inter a memorable one.

Oggi comincio una nuova avventura: volevo ringraziare e salutare tutti. Sono orgoglioso di aver indossato questa maglia per 7 anni pieni di emozioni. In bocca al lupo al mister e ai miei compagni per la qualificazione in Champions League.

Vi voglio tanto bene.

Un abbraccio . Yuto pic.twitter.com/DgVkkfIH7g — Yuto Nagatomo | 長友佑都 (@YutoNagatomo5) January 31, 2018

“Today, I start a new adventure,” he said. “I wanted to greet and thank everyone.

“I am proud to have won this shirt for seven years that were filled with emotion.

“Good luck to the coach [Luciano Spalletti] and my team-mates in their quest to qualify for the [UEFA] Champions League.

“I love you so much. Hugs, Yuto.”

While Nagatomo has established himself as Japan’s first-choice left-back since the 2010 World Cup, the emergence of several young prospects, including Shintaro Kurumaya of J1 League champions Kawasaki Frontale, has made it crucial that he plays his fair share of football before the World Cup comes around in June.

Nagatomo becomes the second Japanese to represent Galatasaray after midfielder Junichi Inamoto, who played for the 20-time Super Lig champions in the 2006-07 season.