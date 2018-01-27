Prak Mony Udom replaces Madhu Mohana at Negeri Sembilan

Malaysia Super League outfit Negeri Sembilan have made a change to their ASEAN import by replacing Singapore defender Madhu Mohana with Cambodia attacker Prak Mony Udom.

In a statement released by the club, it was confirmed that Madhu had been released after picking up an injury, although the severity of it and how long he will be ruled out for remains unclear.

Instead, Negeri Sembilan’s ASEAN foreigner will now be Prak Mony Udom, who becomes the fourth Cambodian to sign for an MSL side after Thierry Chantha Bin (Terengganu), Chan Vathanaka (Pahang) and Keo Sokpheng (PKNP FC).

Mony Udom has long been regarded as one of Cambodian football’s brightest prospects and it looked likely that he would earn a move abroad this year after spending his entire career thus far at Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng.

And that has now arrived in the form of his move to Negeri Sembilan, where he will look to help the Jangs maintain their top-flight status after promotion from the Premier League at the end of last season.