AFC U-23 shows Malaysia’s Safawi & Vietnam stars must move abroad

After seeing Vietnam and Malaysia impress at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship, John Duerden believes the time is now right for their best talent to play abroad.

Whatever happens in Saturday’s final of the AFC U-23 Championships between Vietnam and Uzbekistan, it has been a successful tournament for Southeast Asia.

Even for those that look back on the past few weeks in China with something approaching dread and horror, and I am looking at you Thailand, it has been a successful tournament. Southeast Asia has shown that it can live with talent from so-called bigger and better football nations. Vietnam will get most of the headlines, Malaysia will get a few and Thailand, not so much.

There are plenty of things that need to happen for the journey to continue moving forward. An obvious one is that players need to move overseas. These are young players, of course, but this international experience should give them all a taste of, and a hunger for, new pastures.

One of the issues in Asia is that players who are 22 and 23 are considered young. Go to South America and that is five years too late. All of the players in action in the Asia U23 Championships should be playing regular football in the first team and if they are not, then they should consider where they are. There is no reason to be waiting for first team at some point in the future, it should be happening in the here and now and before too long, it should be happening over there.

These youngsters are old enough now to be considering spells overseas.

Safawi Rasid for one. There were more than a few fans around the continent a little disappointed when Malaysia lost 2-1 to South Korea at the quarter-final stage because they were not going to see any more of the exciting midfielder who plays for Malaysian powerhouse Johor Darul Ta’zim. As far as education goes, there are few better places in the region to earn your football stripes. In terms of training, facilities and coaching, it is second to none.

Thank you for those who support and believe in us from the beginning and we have give our best to come this far🙏🏻🇲🇾 #Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/SPecFjYGu4 — Safawi Rasid (@safawi37) January 20, 2018

A full season in the Malaysia Super League and some more experience in the AFC Cup, will do no harm at all but this player, who can make things happen on the pitch, should be thinking about his future plans. There should be plenty of those. Safawi has quite a future ahead of him, without putting too much pressure on those young Terengganu shoulders.

Already there is interest from other parts of Asia. The game against Korea showed the East Asians that there is talent in Malaysia with much of it in the tricky feet of this particular youngster. Already there is talk in the Land of the Morning Calm of moves for the JDT player though there is a recognition that another year where he is, assuming he plays, may not be a bad thing.

The more physical nature of the K-League compared to Malaysia would be a challenge. Yet, defences tend to be tight in Asia’s oldest professional league and it presents challenges. It would be a tough but a potentially rewarding experience for the Malaysian.

If you can go to Korea as a Southeast Asian prospect, adapt to the climate and the training, and still impress then you are set up for a career that could take you anywhere.

Won't be surprised if any Japanese or Korean teams swoop for Nguyen Quang Hai in the next two weeks. Transfer window still open. — KeeshaananSundaresan (@KeeshSundaresan) January 23, 2018

This is not the only place, of course. Safawi would shine and grow in Thailand. As well as that, Japan is obviously going to be interested. Technique is king in the J.League and there is no doubt that he would benefit from a move to a higher level – in terms of both playing, training and professionalism – with players who are as technically as good as you will find anywhere.

The J.League has made positives moves towards the ASEAN region and is interested in talent and commercial opportunities, it would perhaps make life a little easier for a Malaysian with plenty of potential but without much experience.

The same goes for a number of others in the tournament who have found international football to their liking in the last few weeks. There is no set formula but Safawi and a number of Vietnam’s stars need to be thinking about a move to a bigger and better league.