Shanghai SIPG deny Silva reports

Shanghai SIPG have denied reports that they are in the running to sign Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva.

Silva has started 14 Ligue 1 games for PSG this season, along with making five Champions League appearances for the French side.

However, there have been multiple reports that SIPG want to sign the 33-year-old and pair him with fellow Brazilians Oscar and Hulk.

SIPG insists the club will not be making any new acquisitions until the summer though or adding to their list of four overseas players – Oscar, Hulk, uncapped Brazilian Elkeson and Uzbekistan midfielder Odil Ahmedov.

“We have already had four foreign players in our squad,” a club spokesperson told Xinmin Evening News.

“The club will not make changes in personnel, at least in the first half of the season.”

