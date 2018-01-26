AFC U-23 Final: All you need to know about Uzbekistan

Ahead of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship final, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan brings you all you need to know about Vietnam’s opponents, Uzbekistan.

On Saturday, Vietnam will have the hopes of an entire region weighing on their shoulders when they take to the field in the final of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship.

Having already made history by becoming the first Southeast Asian side to reach the semi-finals, the Vietnamese continued their fairy-tale run by beating Qatar to advance to the decider at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

But, with all of ASEAN caught up in the Vietnamese hype, there has been less attention – in this region at least – paid to an equally impressive run by the Uzbeks.

So, what exactly do we know about this exciting side hailing from Central Asia and what have they previously achieved in football?

The history of the Uzbeks

The Uzbekistan Football Federation (UFF) was founded in 1946 while the nation was still under Soviet rule.

Following Uzbekistan’s split from the Soviet Union, the Uzbekistan national team played their first match in June 1992 – a 2-2 draw against neighbours Tajikistan.

Since then, the White Wolves – or Oq bo’rilar – have grown from strength to strength and are widely regarded as Central Asia’s strongest side, as well as being a formidable test of any of the continent’s heavyweights.

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan on their road to #AFCU23 final. Can they continue their remarkable run all the way to the title? pic.twitter.com/XnuLa6Rwqq — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 26, 2018

While Uzbekistan are yet to reach a FIFA World Cup, they played in every edition of the AFC Asian Cup since 1996, with their best result coming seven years ago when they finished fourth in Qatar.

At age group level, however, they have qualified for four FIFA U-20 World Cups, the Asian Games in 1994, and were also champions of the AFC U-16 Championship in 2012

Who would I have heard of?

Fans of Asian football would undoubtedly have heard of Server Djeparov, Uzbekistan’s highest-capped player with 126 caps to his name and counting.

The attacking midfielder has had overseas spells in South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Iran, and is a two-time AFC Asian Footballer of the Year.

Other familiar names include striker Alexander Geynrikh, who is four goals away from being Uzbekistan’s all-time international top scorer, and key players Igor Sergeev and Sardor Rashidov.

Have Uzbekistan done well in AFC club competition?

Uzbek clubs perform decently in AFC club competition despite having never reached the final of the AFC Champions League.

Pakhtakor were initially the powerhouses in Uzbek football and have 11 league titles to their names, although Bunyodkor have emerged in the past decade as their main rivals and have won the league five times since 2008.

Pakhtakor’s best display in Asia’s premier club completion has been reaching the semi-finals, which they achieved in 2002-03 and 2004, while Bunyodkor also accomplished that in 2012 before being eliminated by eventual champions Ulsan Hyundai.

Who is their coach and which are the danger men to look out for?

While he did not enjoy the most-illustrious of playing careers, Uzbekistan U-23 coach Ravshan Khaydarov has enjoyed much success as a manager.

He has previously had a spell in charge of the senior national team and also achieved success with Pakhtakor after guiding them to back-to-back league and cup doubles in 2006 and 2007.

120+1' GOAL! 4-1 Uzbekistan Komilov tries to put the cross into the 6 yard box but inadvertently goes into the net.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/zXORjkHAHj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

Since last April, he has been in charge of the U-23s and has nurtured them into one of the continent’s most-exciting youth sides.

The Uzbeks have shown themselves to be a well-organised and disciplined unit throughout the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship, but they also boast genuine star quality in Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, Zabikhillo Urinboev and Javokhir Sidikov.