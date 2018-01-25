Vietnam v Uzbekistan: The key battles

Ahead of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship final – Vietnam v Uzbekistan – FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at the key battles set to take place in Changzhou.

After over two weeks of riveting action and 30 enthralling matches, there are only two teams left in contention to win the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship.

In one corner sit Vietnam, the fairy tale of the tournament so far with the way they have stunned the likes of Australia, Iraq and Qatar to get this far, displaying outstanding spirit and endeavour along the way.

Then, lying in wait in the opposite corner are Uzbekistan, who overcame a slow start to become the competition’s most-exciting side, blowing away some of the favourites with their breath-taking brand of football.

Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated decider at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five key battles which could prove decisive in determining which way the trophy will be headed.

Do Duy Manh v Zabikhillo Urinboev

He may not have had the most prolific of tournaments thus far but Uzbekistan striker Zabikhillo Urinboev has performed his role to perfection, keeping the opposition defence occupied and brining his team-mates into play.

33′ GOAL! 1-0 Uzbekistan Urinboev gives Uzbekistan the lead with a clinical finish after a fantastic through ball.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/6jhfPg8duP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

One of Urinboev’s main strengths is his physical prowess and, as the tallest of Vietnam’s three centre-backs, Do Duy Manh will have to be the one preventing him from winning every aerial duel.

Luong Xuan Truong v Odiljon Xamrobekov

In an outright battle of the midfield playmakers, whoever gains the upper hand in the duel between Luong Xuan Truong and Odiljon Xamrobekov will significantly boost their respective team’s chances of victory.

1⃣ more to go… And captain Luong Xuan Truong is hoping his side will have a 🎁🎁🎁 to give the 🇻🇳 fans this Saturday‼️https://t.co/fAbrExnfhV — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 24, 2018

Xamrobekov has been one of the unsung heroes for Uzbekistan, while Xuan Truong – despite his calm and simple style of play – has been a standout for the Vietnamese throughout the tournament.

Nguyen Cong Phuong v Rustamjon Ashurmatov

Given his previous experience playing in Japan with Mito Hollyhock, there are perhaps some who feel that Nguyen Cong Phuong has had a fairly quiet campaign.

13′ GOAL 1-0 🇻🇳 Nguyen Cong Phuong opens the deadlock for Vietnam, with a real goal poacher’s finish!#AFCU23 #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/juo29YWdyp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

However, it must be recognised that the 23-year-old – who does his best work as a No. 10 – has been asked to play as an out-and-out forward and has still managed to have some sort of an impact.

With his intelligence and skill, he is more than capable of causing problems for the Uzbek defence and with his habit of dropping deep to receive possession, Rustamjon Ashurmatov will need to be alert to keep him at bay.

Vu Van Thanh v Jasurbek Yakhshiboev

He has been previously highlighted as Uzbekistan’s biggest threat and it is imperative that Jasurbek Yakhshiboev is allowed to roam free down the right wing.

The decisive blow. Yakhshiboev puts Uzbekistan 3-1 up and all but kills off any hope of a Korea Republic fight back.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/OGvYmwL71j — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

As he has shown against Japan and Korea Republic, Yakhshiboev can deal some real damage and his duel with Vu Van Thanh, another one of Vietnam’s standout players, will certainly be one to watch.

Nguyen Quang Hai v Akramjon Komilov

He’s been the star for Vietnam with four goals to his name and is certainly the one to turn to when they need a moment of brilliance.

17′ GOAL 1-0 Vietnam 🇻🇳 take the lead against the run of play after Nguyen Quang Hai scored an absolute belter from the edge of the box!#AFCU23 #KORvVIE pic.twitter.com/LDKjfdB7c1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 11, 2018

69′ GOAL! 1-1 Vietnam Qatar make a mess of the clearance and Quang Hai scores for Vietnam this time!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/VhqIjcULEz — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

What has made Nguyen Quang Hai’s displays more impressive is the fact that he’s filled a variety of roles for coach Park Hang-seo, including in central midfield against the Qataris on Tuesday.

Still, he is most dangerous when he pops up on the right and cuts inside onto his rocket of a left foot and, while we are now in the days of zonal marking, it won’t be a surprise if Uzbekistan full-back Akramjon Komilov is tasked to do a one-on-one job on the Hanoi forward.