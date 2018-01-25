Theerathon unveiled by Vissel Kobe on one-year loan

Thailand international Theerathon Bunmathan has finalised his one-year loan move from Muangthong United to J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe.

The transfer, which first looked on the cards last month, sees Theerathon become the third high-profile Thai star to move to Japan’s top flight, following in the footsteps of Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda.

After it emerged that all the necessary paperwork had been completed on Tuesday evening, the left-back was presented as a Vissel Kobe player on Wednesday afternoon.

However, he will still feature in one final game for the Twin Qilins next Tuesday as they look to beat Kashiwa Reysol in the playoffs of the AFC Champions League to qualify for Asia’s premier club competition.

OFFICIAL – Theerathon Bunmathan to join Vissel Kobe on one year loan agreement #mtutd @vissel_kobe pic.twitter.com/pCBTGCgxfS — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) January 25, 2018

Theerathon will wear the No. 30 jersey for Vissel and, while he has spent the last couple of years showing off his versatility by excelling oth as a winger and in the heart of midfield, he is expected to be used mainly in his natural position on the left of defence.

The 27-year-old is well known for his set-piece deliveries on his deadly left foot and he will have no shortage of strikers looking to feed off his service, with ex-Arsenal and Inter Milan man Lukas Podolski and Japan international Mike Havenaar leading the way.