Vietnam have to beware Uzbekistan pace and creativity

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan assesses where Vietnam have to be wary of in Saturday’s 2018 AFC U-23 Championship final against Uzbekistan.

After an amazing run in excess of 510 minutes, which has included stunning upsets, last-minute drama and thrilling penalty shootouts, Vietnam have one final hurdle standing in between them and the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship

But it is a big hurdle in the form of Uzbekistan.

While Vietnam have had their moments of brilliance – mainly from star winger Nguyen Quang Hai – their progress this far has been largely down to disciplined and determined displays.

On the other hand, Uzbekistan have been the personification of verve and panache in their run to the final, and have arguably been the most entertaining side in the tournament.

The only blemish for the Uzbeks came on the opening day when they lost 1-0 to Qatar but, since then, they have recorded four consecutive victories and put four goals past both Japan and Korea Republic thus far in the knockout round.

In total, Ravshan Khaydarov’s charges have ten goals while conceding just two, and there is no denying the defence – marshalled by the excellent Dostonbek Tursunov – have played their part.

Still, it is Uzbekistan’s free-flowing attack that has really captured the imagination and is looming as the one area which Vietnam must be most wary of.

Captain Zabikhillo Urinboev is the most-recognisable of the front four in his role of target man and, while he only has one goal to his name in the competition, the work he does is far more than just putting the ball into the back of the net.

With Urinboev usually keeping the opposition’s best centre-back, and – at times – both centre-backs, occupied, it affords plenty of time and space to the three attacking midfielders behind him to inflict their own damage.

Down the left, Dostonbek Khamdamov loves the hug the line before cutting inside or releasing the overlapping Akramjon Komilov, while Javokhir Sidikov – as his No. 10 jersey suggests – is an intelligent schemer that possesses all the tools to unlock any defence.

Nonetheless, the biggest danger for the Vietnamese will come on the right in the form of Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, who has been a revelation throughout the tournament and already has three goals to his name.

The 20-year-old Pakhtakor man possesses all the necessary skill and speed you would associate with any winger, but his biggest asset comes in his uncanny ability to find pockets of space in behind the opposition defence to exploit.

39' GOAL! 3-0 🇺🇿 Jasurbek Yakhshiboev scores an absolute peach of a goal to extend Uzbekistan's lead! Is there any way back for 🇯🇵?#AFCU23 #JPNvUZB pic.twitter.com/YyYd316bsM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

Although he started the tournament playing on the right of Vietnam’s five-man defence, Vu Van Thanh has been deployed at left wing-back in the past two games and is shaping up as the likeliest opponent for Yakhshiboev.

A key aspect of Vietnam’s successful game plan so far involves the wing-backs pushing forward to support the attack whenever the team is in possession, but Van Thanh will have to ensure he is not caught out of position lest he be punished by the excellent Yakhshiboev.

Most would view Vietnam as the underdogs in the final but it is a status they have thrived on through the AFC U-23 Championship.

And, if Vietnam are to indeed go all the way and claim a stunning victory, it is only fitting that they will have to beat the tournament’s best side on Saturday in the competition in order to do so.