Xuan Truong wants to give AFC U-23 as present to Vietnam fans

Vietnam will have no shortage of motivation when they take on Uzbekistan in the final of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship on Saturday.

The biggest motivation, however, will be to reward their fans for the outstanding support they have shown throughout what has already been an unbelievable campaign by Park Hang-seo’s charges.

Despite being clear underdogs, the Vietnamese somehow managed to advance from a group also including Korea Republic, Australia and Syria, before claiming penalty shootout victories over Iraq and Qatar to book their place in this weekend’s decider at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

Vietnam was awash with celebrations on Tuesday

Vietnam’s progress has sparked massive scenes of celebration back home in the streets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh, and captain Luong Xuan Truong reveals that the joy they have brought to their fans will serve as further motivation as they look to go all the way.

“I can’t believe we’ve reached this far, it’s unbelievable,” said Xuan Truong, according to the AFC’s official website.

“I feel amazed. Everyone back in Vietnam is going absolutely crazy, and that is one of the best forms of motivation for the players here in China.

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to them, and we will try to give them a bigger present from the final match.”

🇻🇳The streets of Vietnam are filled again!! 🍾🎉🛵🇻🇳

For the first time in their history, Vietnam will compete in the final of #AFCU23 Championships! @theafcdotcom #vietfootball

images: https://t.co/2rtAH5o4lz pic.twitter.com/3qsAsA5jAZ — Vietnam football (@soccervietnam) January 23, 2018

Xuan Truong’s sentiments were echoed by coach Park Hang-seo, who was effusive in his praise of the spirit his charges have been displaying.

“Before this tournament I said that we [as a team] have something special,” explained the South Korean.

“This result against Qatar is a result of my players’ sweat and effort.

“I told all my 23 players to put up a tremendous fight and that they should not disappoint the people of Vietnam. They did not let them down.”