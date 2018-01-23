AFC U-23 Championship: Vietnam march on into final

Vietnam are remarkably through to the final of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship after beating Qatar on penalties following a 2-2 draw in Tuesday’s semi-final at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

It was the Qataris who opened the scoring six minutes before halftime when Akram Afif converted from the penalty spot, after Almoez Ali had been dragged down inside the box at a set-piece.

39′ GOAL! 1-0 Qatar Akfram Afif dispatches the penalty to give his side a crucial lead in this #AFCU23 semi-final pic.twitter.com/8KpWzbcb6i — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

However, Nguyen Quang Hai equalised in the 69th minute after a mix-up between Bassam Al-Rawi and Ahmad Moein allowed him to pounce on a loose ball inside the box and finish past Mohammed Al-Bakari.

69′ GOAL! 1-1 Vietnam Qatar make a mess of the clearance and Quang Hai scores for Vietnam this time!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/VhqIjcULEz — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

Qatar then looked to have stolen the win with three minutes remaining, when Almoez Ali bundled the ball over the line from close range after the Vietnamese failed to clear their lines.

87′ GOAL! 2-1 Qatar Is this the winner? Almoez Ali puts Qatar back in front after a crazy goalmouth scramble in the box!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/YGpkqfrziK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

But, miraculously, Quang Hai fired them level again in the 89th minute, receiving possession on the edge of the box and and cutting onto his left foot before curling a sublime effort in off the post.

89′ WHAT A GOAL! 2-2 Vietnam Quong Hai curls a left foot stunner to draw Vietnam back level. What a game!#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/lpdS4XvKSP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

With neither side able to net in extra-time, it meant that Vietnam once again had to deal with the dreaded penalty shootout after winning last Saturday’s quarter-final against Iraq in similar fashion.

And it initially looked as though they were in trouble as their first effort from Quang Hai was saved by Al-Bakari.

Nonetheless, Bui Tien Dung emerged as the hero in the shootout for Vietnam as he kept out efforts from both Moein and Sultan Al-Brake, paving the way for Vu Van Thanh to fire home the winning spot-kick and send Vietnam into Sunday’s final.

VIETNAM WIN IT!!! Yan Thanh puts the penalty away and it’s celebration time! Vietnam are through to the #AFCU23 Championship 2018 final after beating Qatar 4-3 on penalties! pic.twitter.com/WJDgIGRgpm — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

FT: Qatar 🇶🇦 2 – 2 Vietnam 🇻🇳 (3-4 on pens) Vietnam edge Qatar on penalties after an electrifying clash to seal their place in the #AFCU23 final! #QATvVIE pic.twitter.com/muAWRxlw3c — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 23, 2018

QATAR: Mohammed Al-Bakari, Tameem Al-Muhaza, Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Sultan Al-Brake, Salem Al-Hajri (Abdullah Al-Ahrak 60’), Assim Madibo, Hashim Ali (Meshaal Al-Shammeri 106’), Ahmad Moein, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali.

VIETNAM: Bui Tien Dung, Pham Xuan Manh, Do Duy Manh (Nguyen Phong Hong Duy 61’), Tran Dinh Trong, Bui Tien Dung, Vu Van Thanh, Pham Duc Huy (Nguyen Thanh Chung 120+1’), Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Quang Hai, Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Cong Phuong (Ha Duc Chinh 46’).