Saudi stars head to La Liga

A trio of Saudi Arabia’s top talent have joined La Liga clubs, as part of a footballing link-up between the two countries.

Spanish top flight clubs Villarreal, Leganes and Levante have all brought in recruits on loan from the Arab state until the end of the season, with a further six players either heading to second division outfits or youth teams.

It’s part of an agreement between the football associations of the two countries, with Vitesse Arnhem’s Muktar Ali, the only Saudi Arabian who was previously playing outside his home nation.

Villarreal – currently lying fifth in La Liga – have signed midfielder Salem Al Dawsari, Levante have captured Fahad Al-Muwallad and Leganes have brought in forward Yahya Al-Shehri. Marwan Othman will also join Leganes’ youth ranks.

“As part of this collaboration, our club in the past few months has worked alongside La Liga in scouting Saudi international footballers and youth prospects to determine the choice of our new signing,” said a statement from Levante.

“With the arrival of Fahad Al-Muwallad we sign a player that will help gain visibility in the Arab world, where La Liga is the most followed international league.”

🇸🇦 El jugador @fahad_almowalad procedente del @ittihad se convierte en nuevo jugador del #LevanteUD! Bienvenido a @LaLiga! اللاعب فهد المولد، القادم من نادي الإتحاد، يلتحق بنادي ليفانتي ! مرحبا في لاليغا !#سعوديون_في_لاليغا_الاسباني pic.twitter.com/akyw6AntmU — Levante UD (@LevanteUD) January 21, 2018

Second division sides Sporting Gijon, Numancia, Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid are also participating in the scheme.

“These loan agreements, for an initial period of six months, allow these players to further develop their skills training and playing in Spain,” said a La Liga statement.

“The incorporation of players from Saudi Arabia in the Spanish clubs follows a rigorous scouting programme that spanned multiple months to identify the best talent.”