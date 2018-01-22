5 new ASEAN stars to emerge from AFC U-23 Championship

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at five ASEAN youngsters who have announced their arrival at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship.

The AFC U-23 Championship may be an age-group tournament but, since its inception in 2013, it has been a platform for the stars of tomorrow to showcase their wares.

Takuma Asano, Omar Kharbin, Mehdi Taremi and Kwon Chang-hoon are some of now famous names that have previously graced the competition and 2018 will be no different.

When the dust eventually settles – with the semi-finals and final still to come – players like Qatar marksman Almoez Ali, Korea Republic playmaker Han Seung-gyu and Uzbekistan livewire Jasurbek Yakhshiboev will all emerge from Jiangsu with enhanced reputations.

But, following a historic tournament which saw Southeast Asia produce two teams in the knockout round for the first time ever, there are many bright prospects from the region who have also given a shining account of themselves at the tournament.

With that, FOX Sports Asia presents the five new ASEAN stars that have emerged from the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship, bearing in mind that these are previously unfamiliar names and not the likes of Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Safawi Rasid, Matthew Davies and Chenrop Samphaodi, who are already fairly recognisable in the region.

Pham Duc Huy (Vietnam)

One of the chief contributors to Vietnam’s run to the semis thus far has been deep-lying playmaker Luong Xuan Truong, a man who needs no introduction given his time playing in the K League Classic with Gangwon.

However, Xuan Truong has been able to go about his business largely due to the tireless efforts of Pham Duc Huy alongside him.

🇻🇳 Pham Duc Huy’s outrageous strike for Hanoi FC against Felda United is definitely one of the best goals we’ve seen in the #AFCCup2017! pic.twitter.com/aaMUEfdsa0 — AFC Cup (@AFCCup) December 11, 2017

Duc Huy thrives of performing the thankless tasks of exerting pressure on the opposition and winning the ball back, but has also proven to be tidy in possession and a constant source of energy.

He may not have the most glamourous job in the team but Duc Huy has what it takes to be a regular for the Vietnam senior side over the next decade in his combative midfield role.

Adam Nor Azlin (Malaysia)

It’s remarkable to think that Adam Nor Azlin began his career as a striker, with the No. 9 jersey he wears for club and country a reminder of his more adventurous origins.

Now, he spends most of his time negating attacking players and looks like he has been a defender his whole life.

Along with Irfan Zakaria and Dominic Tan, Adam formed a proficient back-three for Malaysia and looked as comfortable distributing the ball as he did weighing in with last-ditch tackles.

Ratthanakorn Maikami (Thailand)

If we’re being completely honest, none of the Thailand team emerged from their three consecutive defeats with their credentials intact.

But, if we had to choose at least one, Ratthanakorn Maikami at least performed decently while showcasing versatility which will serve him well further along in his career.

Having been Thailand’s first-choice right-back in last year’s gold-medal winning campaign at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the Buriram United man was this time deployed both in the heart of the backline, as well as in defensive midfield, and performed competently in the different roles.

His tenacious nature and physical attributes suggest he is more likely to develop as a full-back or anchorman, but he certainly can be trusted to do any defensive job.

Nor Azam Azih (Malaysia)

Since he first broke onto the scene with Pahang in 2015, Nor Azam Azih has been one of those players with obviously no lack of talent, but a question mark over temperament and application.

Nonetheless, in a coming-of-age tournament that was fitting given his status as the oldest member of the Malaysia squad, Nor Azam finally delivered on his potential.

According to friends in @footballtribekr, Safawi and Nor Azam Azih are the two boys that caught the eye of Koreans and maybe ‘have what it takes’ to play abroad, including in Korean football. — KeeshaananSundaresan (@KeeshSundaresan) January 21, 2018

He was the likeliest player on his side to unlock an opposition defence but also did not shirk his defensive duties, while keeping his temper in check as well.

Malaysia coach Ong Kim Swee deserves plenty of credit for the work he has put in with the 23-year-old and, with Safiq Rahim on his final legs, Nor Azam should use the rest of 2018 to stake his claim as the senior side’s new playmaker-in-chief.

Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam)

Nguyen Quang Hai is one player that needs no introduction in Vietnam and, soon, the whole of Southeast Asia and Asia.

Despite being small in stature, the pint-sized forward is big in talent and heart, and will go down as one of the heroes of Vietnam’s campaign with his goals against Korea Republic and Australia.

17′ GOAL 1-0 Vietnam 🇻🇳 take the lead against the run of play after Nguyen Quang Hai scored an absolute belter from the edge of the box!#AFCU23 #KORvVIE pic.twitter.com/LDKjfdB7c1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 11, 2018

Quang Hai, still only 20, is already a full international and has established himself as one of his country’s hottest prospects after learning his trade at V.League 1 giants Ha Noi.

And, with the ASEAN import rule now in place in Thailand and Malaysia, it may not be long before he is gracing a bigger stage as a foreigner.