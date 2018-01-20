Malaysia and Vietnam restore ASEAN pride and respect

What a weekend for Southeast Asian football. It started with delight among ASEAN fans that there were two teams in the quarter-final of the 2018 U-23 AFC Championships for the first time. It ended with smiles wider than the Hanoi streets that were full of people celebrating.

Just Malaysia’s performance against South Korea was enough. The Tigers had taken South Korea all the way only to lose 2-1 to a late goal but more was to follow. Vietnam eliminated Iraq on penalties after an epic tie ended 3-3 to move into the semi-finals. The Golden Stars take on Qatar in Tuesday’s semi-final. But let’s not look forward just yet. Now it is time to savour what happened.

And what happened was Southeast Asian teams flexing their muscles and showing the rest of the continent that there is more to the region than tuk-tuks, traffics jams and tasty noodles.

For a part of the world that makes international news more for the less pretty parts of the beautiful games – and we all know what they are – how refreshing it is that there is something else to talk about. How refreshing that in parts of West and East Asia at least, fans, players and media woke up on Sunday morning with a new-found respect for their continental cousins.

We all know what was going through the minds of Malaysian fans after 15 seconds with South Korea on Saturday. It was along the lines of ‘Oh no!’. There had been so much excitement and anticipation after the famous 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia, so much happiness after the steady drip of depressing performances and results that had rained downed on the country in recent years that it all seemed to be wiped out instantly. 1-0 down in the first minute against the mighty South Koreans, how many were they going to score? After all, we all remember the 10-0 thrashing and the twin 6-0 defeats of 2016.

It wasn’t a thrashing, it wasn’t a massacre and it wasn’t an afternoon that will be remembered with humiliation and embarrassment. Instead it is a day that will be remembered with pride. And this is why it is important. It has been too long since fans felt pride in their national team, too long since they got excited and too long since the media has been able to talk with enthusiasm about Malaysian football.

The U-23 team has helped the nation feel good about its footballers for the first time for some time. Spend a few weeks in the country and it is noticeable how ingrained the criticism and negativity has become and how desperate all have been for a change. The last few days have offered hope and provided optimism. It is a step forward.

Best of all, the Tigers played well, equalising through the second half and ended up losing 2-1. More good performances from the likes of Nor Azam Azih in midfield, a player who grew in authority as the tournament progressed, Daniel Amier, Dominic Tan, Matt Davies and the exciting Safawi Rasid have given fans heroes to cheer for the first time in years.

Fans may have been thinking the worst in the first minute, the players were not. There is a new-found steel in this team that has been a little surprising. In a relatively short time, coach Ong Kim Swee has built a team with discipline, flexibility and belief. They worked hard to win the ball back off the opposition and kept the ball well. It was fitting that Malaysia’s best performance of the tournament, the team was improving, always a good sign.

Then Vietnam stepped up to the plate and hit it out of the park. The Reds arrived in something of a different mindset, wanting to make an impact on a continental tournament and to show that it has ambitions at the 2019 Asian Cup. They battled their way through a tough group but many felt that Iraq, a team that takes any Asian competition very seriously, would be a step too far. Not Vietnam, not any more. There is confidence and belief flowing through the veins of the players in the team.

Vietnam took the lead but were taken into extra time. Early in the period, Iraq moved ahead but again, this Vietnam team is made of sterner stuff than in the past . Soon came the equaliser, then a goal to take it to 3-2. Even though Iraq grabbed a late equaliser, composure was kept in the shootout and the rewards were collected.

As Vietnamese took to the streets to celebrate a famous victory, the whole of the region should allow itself a smile. The past few weeks have not only demonstrated that Southeast Asian players can match the best that other Asian nations can offer, they have restored the region’s pride on the international stage.