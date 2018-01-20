AFC U-23 Championship: Vietnam survive thriller to reach semis

Vietnam continued their history-making ways at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship by beating Iraq on penalties following a 3-3 extra-time draw to reach the semi-finals.

The Vietnamese got off to a dream start in the quarter-final at the Changshu Staidum in the 12th minute after Iraq failed to clear their lines at a corner.

Although Phan Van Duc was unable to get enough purchase on his ambitious overhead kick, he succeeded in helping it on to Nguyen Cong Phuong, who instinctively prodded a shot into the back of the net.

13' GOAL 1-0 🇻🇳 Nguyen Cong Phuong opens the deadlock for Vietnam, with a real goal poacher's finish!#AFCU23 #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/juo29YWdyp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

However, Iraq equalised in controversial fashion a minute before the half-hour mark.

There appeared to be little contact when Aymen Hussein went down while challenging for a cross but referee Chris Beath awarded a penalty, paving the way for the striker to convert from 12 yards.

29' GOAL! 1-1 🇮🇶 Aymen Hussein equalizes for Iraq from the spot after the referee had awarded them a controversial penalty!#AFCU23 #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/xBzCwevWms — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

With neither side able to net again in the remainder of the 90 minutes, the match then went into extra-time and that is when the drama really started.

Just four minutes in, the Iraqis took the lead when a corner by Bashar Resan was met by Hussein with a towering header at the near post that sailed past Bui Tien Dung.

94' GOAL! 2-1 🇮🇶 Aymen Hussein bags his second goal of the night with an absolutely thumping header!#AFCU23 #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/vZTcGukD8D — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

Then, in the 108th minute, it was Vietnam’s turn to equaliser when opposition keeper Ahmed Basil flapped at a high cross, allowing Nguyen Van Toan to fire home on the turn after Van Duc had miscued an initial attempt.

108' GOAL! 2-2 🇻🇳 OH MY WORD, CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? Phan Van Duc equalizes for Vietnam after an absolute blunder by Ahmed Basil. What a game we have on our hands!#AFCU23 #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/YQdXy4WGyv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

Four minutes later, it looked as though Vietnam had completed a stunning victory when Ha Duc Chinh headed home a Luong Xuan Truong corner to make it 3-2.

112' GOAL! 3-2 🇻🇳 They have done it! Vietnam have completed an extraordinary turnaround to make it 3-2. Have you ever seen a more dramatic quarter final?#AFCU23 #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/J6ugAUjiEQ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

But, with four minutes remaining, Alaa Mhawi found spaced down the right and lashed a powerful shot in at the near post to send the game to the dreaded shootout.

116' GOAL! 3-3 🇮🇶 What a crazy game we are witnessing here! 🇮🇶 make it 3-3. Alaa Ali Mhawi scores an absolute pile-driver to level the scores. Incredible stuff!#AFCU23 #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/eNYt9eGoLz — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

Vu Van Thanh was first up for the Vietnamese and scored, but there was no such joy for Iraq captain Reshan as his tame effort straight down the middle was comfortably caught by Tien Dung.

The next six spot-kicks were converted without much fuss, setting up the stage for centre-back Bui Tien Dung to net the winner and send Vietnam through to a semi-final meeting with Qatar.

🇻🇳 WIN THE SHOOT-OUT! What a dramatic finish to this extraordinary quarter final! Vietnam are through to the semi-finals, while Iraq crash out of the tournament!#AFCU23 #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/1LSEWOONNF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 20, 2018

In doing so, they have now become the first ASEAN side to ever reach the last four of the AFC U-23 Championship.

FT: 🇮🇶 3-3 🇻🇳 (Vietnam win 5-3 on penalties ) Vietnam are through to the #AFCU23 semi-finals after edging out Iraq in a penalty shootout!#IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/uqthXgZlFD — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 20, 2018

IRAQ: Ahmed Basil, Alaa Mhawi, Ali Lateef, Burhan Jumaah, Hamza Adnan, Ahmed Mohsin (Amjed Attwan 56’), Safaa Hadi (Farhan Shakor 114’), Mohammed Jaffal (Ibrahim Bayesh 66’), Bashar Resan, Hussein Ali, Aymen Hussein.

VIETNAM: Bui Tien Dung, Pham Xuan Manh (Nguyen Van Toan 100’), Do Duy Manh (Nguyen Thanh Chung 80’), Tran Dinh Trong, Bui Tien Dung, Vu Van Thanh, Luong Xuan Truong, Pham Duc Huy, Nguyen Quang Hai, Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Cong Phuong (Ha Duc Chinh 89’).