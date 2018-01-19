AFC U-23 Championship: Qatar survive scare to reach semis

Qatar were made to survive a real scare as they toiled to a 3-2 win over Palestine on Friday to book their place in the semi-finals of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship.

Almoez Ali got the Qataris on their way at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre in the 32nd minute with a fine strike, as he let Bassam Al-Rawi’s 50-yard pass drop over his shoulder before guiding a first-time volley past Ramzi Fakhouri.

32' GOAL! 1-0 🇶🇦 OH MY WORD! Surely that has to be the goal of the tournament so far. Absolutely stunning from Almoez Ali!#AFCU23 #QATvPLE pic.twitter.com/Svg44tmmy4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

Just two minutes later, Almoez struck again as he was left unmarked inside the box to meet Sultan Al-Brake’s deflected left-wing cross with a neat finish into the back of the net.

35' GOAL! 2-0 🇶🇦 It's that man again, Almoez Ali scoring his second goal in quick succession after slack defending from 🇵🇸.#AFCU23 #QATvPLE pic.twitter.com/V0zTcocfDX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

Qatar then looked to have wrapped up the victory eight minutes into the second half when Salem Al-Hajri cleverly chested Akram Afif’s floated pass into the path of Hashim Ali, who clinically fired home to make it 3-0.

53' GOAL! 3-0 🇶🇦 Hashim Ali extends Qatar's lead after some gorgeous build-up play. No way back for Palestine?#AFCU23 #QATvPLE pic.twitter.com/qe8DKZ3e8j — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

At this stage, the Qataris were coasting to victory and looked on track to issue a real statement of their intent as one of the tournament’s genuine title contenders.

However, Palestine refused to throw in the towel and – right on the hour mark – Oday Dabbagh reduced the deficit when he latched onto a Mahmoud Abu Warda pass, danced around both Assim Madibo and Al-Rawi before squeezing his shot past Mohammed Al-Bakari.

60' GOAL! 1-3 🇵🇸 Oday Dabbagh pulls one back for Palestine with a neat finish! Do we have a game on our hands?#AFCU23 #QATvPLE pic.twitter.com/C9noWur3IK — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

Buoyed by getting back into the contest, the Palestinians began to push forward with more intensity and carved open a couple of excellent chances, but the ball just refused to go in again despite the dangerous Dabbagh’s best efforts.

With 13 minutes remaining, their hopes of a comeback looked over when they had Mohammed Rashid sent off for a second bookable offence.

But, in the 87th minute, things got really interesting when they pulled another back when Al-Bakari allowed Mohamed Darwish’s 25-yard freekick to creep in at the near post.

GOAL 87'! 2-3 🇵🇸 Hold on to your seats ladies and gentlemen,we have got a frantic five minutes of football coming your way! The 10 men of Palestine are not done just yet!#AFCU23 #QATvPLE pic.twitter.com/x45xw2Lrse — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

Nonetheless, Palestine had just left themselves too much to do at the death as Qatar held out to secure their passage into the semis, where they will meet either Iraq or Vietnam.

FT: Qatar 🇶🇦 3 – 2 Palestine 🇵🇸 Palestine stage a comeback but not enough to stop Qatar from going through to the #AFCU23 semi-finals! #QATvPLE pic.twitter.com/W6PtgJ31q7 — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 19, 2018

QATAR: Mohammed Al-Bakari, Tameem Al-Muhaza, Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Sultan Al-Brake, Salem Al-Hajri, Assim Madibo, Hashim Ali (Abdelrahman Mohammed 90+2’), Ahmad Moein, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali.

PALESTINE: Ramzi Fakhouri, Mousa Basheer, Michel Termanini, Saadou Abdelsalam, Yousef Al-Ashhab, Mohammed Rashid, Mohanad Fannoun (Omar Sandouqa 53’), Mahmoud Abu Warda, Mohammed El-Kayed (Mahmoud Yousef 53’), Mohamed Darwish, Oday Dabbagh.