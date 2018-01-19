AFC U-23 Championship: Uzbekistan oust champs Japan in stunner

Uzbekistan marched on into the quarter-finals of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship after a stunning 4-0 win over defending champions Japan on Friday.

In a game they dominated from start to finish, the Uzbeks broke the deadlock a minute after the half-hour mark when hesitant defending saw Japan fail to clear their lines at a corner.

31′ GOAL! 1-0 🇺🇿 What an absolute belter from Javokhir Sidikov! 🇺🇿 deservedly take the lead as we cross the half hour mark.#AFCU23 #JPNvUZB pic.twitter.com/r6NjA2XgGY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

The ball eventually reached the edge of the box, where Javokhir Sidikov was waiting to unleash a fine effort into the top corner.

Just three minutes later, a shocking mistake allowed Dostonbek Khamdamov to make it 2-0 as he robbed Yugo Tatsuta of possession just outside the six-yard box before finishing from close range.

35′ GOAL! 2-0 🇺🇿 Dostonbek Khamdamov takes advantage of some horrendous defending from Japan to double the lead for Uzbekistan!#AFCU23 #JPNvUZB pic.twitter.com/BTL6jWj4zr — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

And, six minutes before the break, the contest was effectively over courtesy of a fine individual effort from Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, who twice sold Keita Endo a dummy before bending a lovely strike past Ryosuke Kojima.

39′ GOAL! 3-0 🇺🇿 Jasurbek Yakhshiboev scores an absolute peach of a goal to extend Uzbekistan’s lead! Is there any way back for 🇯🇵?#AFCU23 #JPNvUZB pic.twitter.com/YyYd316bsM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

Despite being completely in control of proceedings, the Uzbeks refused to let up and, just for good measure, they added a fourth in the 47th minute.

It was Yakshiboev who once again proved a thorn in the Japanese defence, finding space down the right and effortlessly cutting inside Taiyo Koga before clinically finishing into the back of the net to complete the rout.

47′ GOAL! 4-0 🇺🇿 This is an absolute mauling! Jasurbek Yakhshiboev scores his 2nd of the night to make it four for Uzbekistan.#AFCU23 #JPNvUZB pic.twitter.com/1T1jc0hHfh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 19, 2018

Uzbekistan will now have to wait till Saturday afternoon’s quarter-final between Korea Republic and Malaysia to find out who they will face in the last four on January 23.

JAPAN: Ryosuke Kojima, Teruki Hara, Yugo Tatsuta, Taiyo Koga, So Fujitani, Yuta Kamiya, Shion Inoue (Hiroki Ito 68’), Keita Endo, Akito Takagi (Koji Miyoshi 46’), Yuto Iwasaki (Reo Hatate 46’), Kyosuke Tagawa.

UZBEKISTAN: Botirali Ergashev, Abbosjon Otakhonov, Dostonbek Tursunov, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Akramjon Komilov, Azizjon Ganiev, Odiljon Xamrobekov (Abdujamol Isroilov 86’), Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, Javokhir Sidikov (Bobir Abdixolikov 75’), Dostonbek Khamdamov, Zabikhillo Urinboev (Doniyorjon Narzullaev 82’).