Diego Forlan’s Asian splash

Kitchee are one of the oldest football clubs in Hong Kong – indeed they’re one of the oldest anywhere in Asia – and for the past several years they’ve also been one of the most successful.

More than that they’ve been an absolute juggernaut in recent times: astonishingly they’ve only lost once in their past 42 league matches and that defeat was way back in January last year.

This season they’ve already scored an eye-watering 37 goals in ten matches and in their title-winning campaign last year they conceded just eight times across the entire season.

Since the ascension of Chairman Ken Ng at the turn of the century the club has methodically been built in the image of a team that he greatly admires, FC Barcelona, and they’re currently in the midst of a golden period that recalls the Pep Guardiola sides at the end of the last decade.

Yet, this week something quite strange happened.

If you went to watch Kitchee at their Mongkok Stadium home last week a ticket would have set you back HKD120, indeed if you went to watch them play at the same venue they share with rivals Eastern this past Thursday – where they continued on their merry ways with a 8-1 thumping of last year’s runners up – it would have cost you even less.

If you want to watch their next home match after a brief league hiatus though it’s going to cost you 25% more – HKD150.

Tickets for the upcoming ACL playoff match have also been hiked – for last year’s qualifier they cost HKD160, this time out for the group stage they’ll set non-members back HKD200 for the cheap seats, HKD300 for the more premium options.

Wait! What! How?

Quite clearly there is a strong correlation between the outrageous mid-season price hike and the arrival of a soon to be 39-year-old Diego Forlan. Hailed in various quarters as one of the biggest signings in the history of the Hong Kong Premier League the move is in equal parts baffling, unnecessary and symptomatic of just what’s wrong in many leagues right across Asia.

Sure, it’s created a wave of attention with loads of fans present to welcome the former Uruguayan national star whose last appearance at a football related event came in December when he was plucking balls out of a pot at the World Cup draw in Russia.

It also showed that the cynical cash grab by the club to put the burden of the signing back onto the fans through increased ticket prices wasn’t immediately rejected as a healthy crowd was present on Thursday to see the veteran last 54 minutes on his starting debut after a previous eight-minute cameo off the bench the match before.

Lining up primarily as a left-winger but also drifting centrally and popping up on the right it was a mixed bag with a smart pass to tee up the side’s third goal being sprinkled amongst some heavy touches, wayward sweeping passes and a crunching tackle or two that almost felled him.

At least you can’t fault the effort as he often looked to track back and help defensively but he clearly faded as the contest – played at a fairly leisurely pace – wore on.

That’s hardly a surprise given that he hasn’t played a competitive match since the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Indian Super League in 2016 and he hasn’t featured in a regular league season since the 2015-16 campaign with Penarol in his homeland.

Ostensibly signed to help the club’s ACL campaign where they’ll face former champions Jeonbuk as well as a couple of yet to be determined playoff sides you just have to wonder if this move is more about marketing than a determination to improve and challenge the continental elite.

Struggling through a brief stint with Japanese side Cerezo Osaka way back in 2014-15, it’s hard to see how he’s improved in the ensuing four years to the point where the club now feels he can mix it with the best that Korea, China and Japan have to offer.

The continued problem that plagues Asian football is a desire to lure ‘names’ to the region with little comprehension that football is not a concert hall for ageing musicians filled with fans of a certain vintage that want to relive their youth – it’s a competitive business concerned with wins and losses.

Diego Forlan was a fine player in his day, one of the best of his generation and a World Cup winner. So too were Pele, Maradona and Bobby Charlton but thankfully Kitchee and their like haven’t yet thought a return from the wilderness for that trio might help their bottom line – although it’s not entirely beyond them to do so.

There’s no question that in a local league of moderate standards – where the national team is littered with ageing foreigners who took up citizenship – that Forlan may be able to slip into a talented Kitchee side and help them continue to sweep aside all comers – equally so Pele and Maradona probably could as well.

If the club thinks the best way forward to compete with Asia’s elite is by signing a player a year shy of 40 who has effectively been retired for more than a year then that’s their prerogative.

What clearly shouldn’t happen is that the burden of funding those wages are then turned back onto the supporters through an outrageous ticket hike in the middle of the season.