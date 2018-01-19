AFC U-23s are about performances, not results

Fox Sports Asia’s Scott McIntyre looks at why the AFC U-23 Championships should be judged on performances and potential, rather than results.

First of all let’s start with a lesson in regional affiliation. Whether fans and critics like it or not, Australia is and has been for half a decade a member of the ASEAN Football Federation.

They certainly were in 2014 when they topped their group at the inaugural edition of the ‘AFC U-22 Championships’, so let’s stop this nonsense – much of it from reporters who should know better – that Malaysia were the first Southeast Asian nation to do so.

We’re not talking geographical references – and if we were, someone might care to explain why Indonesia is considered part of ‘Southeast Asia’ and Papua New Guinea isn’t – we’re talking football groupings and Australia are quite clearly a Southeast Asian nation by that definition.

Just like being half-pregnant you can’t reference Australia when it suits you and not at other times. The nation is a full member of the AFF and were the first member nation to reach the knockout stages at this tournament in the very brief (two prior edition) history it’s enjoyed since 2014. End of story.

Now, let’s get to the second and most important point. Despite the hysteria emanating from Malaysia and Vietnam’s results at this particular edition of the event, they matter not a single iota.

Two years from now when the next edition serves as qualification for the 2020 Olympics, as the previous one did for Brazil, then we’re talking.

Therefore, and what’s been lost in much of the analysis, surely the logical idea was to approach this tournament not as a standalone event to be won or lost but rather as an eye to the future when things truly are on the line.

That was certainly the mandate enforced upon a Japanese side that will host the Olympics in two years. New coach Hajime Moriyasu brought a squad that didn’t boast a single player older than 20 – and still they’ve been the most impressive nation across the group stage.

Of the other nations, only four – Thailand, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam – arrived with fewer than five outfield players older than 21.

Straight away for those still confused that results matter here, you can see we’re not even talking about a playing field that’s in any way level. It’s also leaving aside a whole stack of players that would have been present at the tournament, predominantly from West Asian nations whose domestic leagues are in full swing, had this actually been the edition when Olympic qualification was on the line.

So without wanting to begrudge Malaysia and Vietnam’s moment in the sun there are far more important factors at play that I’ve yet to see any kind of analysis of. That’s what kind of players are likely to emerge from these nations who will go on to become established senior internationals, charged with qualification in tournaments when such things are actually relevant.

The primary responsibility of the 16 coaches in China over this fortnight is not to win or lose football matches, rather it’s to expose, educate, unravel and nourish those who will hopefully become the backbone of their respective senior squads.

As if that needed to be spelled out any more clearly, you only need to consider that just one nation – Vietnam – has their senior coach also in place at this competition.

Most others are vastly experienced youth coaching specialists on whom this mandate is not lost, yet still we hear incessant talk in the media about results over performances.

So for those who missed the message let’s repeat it again – results don’t matter a single iota.

Again, what does matter is performances and on that front it’s certainly been a mixed bag.

Having sat through every minute of every match, I’ll be compiling a Best XI at the end of the competition, but the worrying thing from a Southeast Asian perspective should be how few candidates there are from the quartet of ASEAN representatives present in China.

Some of that has been down to, in my opinion, egregious coaching approaches, some of it a stunning lack of technical quality, some of it tactical concerns and some just bad luck.

The reality though is a stark one for Southeast Asia. Fans and observers alike who have sat through these matches can’t have missed the lack of players who have genuinely imposed themselves on the various contests.

Much, if not most, of the individual showings that have caught the eye came from those players from central or western Asian nations (and several from an impressive China side that didn’t even reach the knockout stage). If we look at the specifics from SEA, how many players – individually – can we say either confirmed or enhanced their reputations?

Much of this came down to the fact that, Australia aside, the other Southeast Asian nations were focused purely on progression at all costs and as such, set up tactically to be hard to break down and funneled their scant attacking opportunities on the counter.

For some, given the technical issues they face, that’s understandable to a point but for others, namely Vietnam, it’s a criminal approach that risks handicapping a rare generation of creative talent.

From Thailand, defender Worawut Namvech, midfielder Supachok Sarachat and forward Chenrop Samphaodi were the more impressive of a younger group of players, while Australia’s creative midfielder Daniel De Silva looked the only player genuinely capable of cracking open a match against opponents that sat deep and defended, waiting for moments to counter.

Vietnam have a level of technical sophistication unmatched by any other SEA nation at this age group yet were forced to brutalise themselves under the ‘tutelage’ of their new Korean coach which (until the final match when they switched to a 4-4-2 in attack) saw this gifted generation of attacking talent reduced to harriers in a manner that recalled Cinderella before she met Prince Charming.

Finally, Malaysia should build a statue to Ong Kim Swee at some point given the absolute dearth of technicians that he had to call upon. The average (and overall) passing completion of the squad was dreadful – the likes of which are rarely seen in international football – yet outstanding defensive organisation and discipline saw the side manage to reach the knockout stage.

For those who think that such things don’t matter I humbly disagree as passing completion is one of the best indicators that you’ll find for technical quality and both Vietnam (63.7 per cent) and Malaysia (69.8 per cent) were in the bottom three at the entire tournament. Compare that to both Australia (84.1 per cent) and Oman (78.9 per cent) who were in the top three yet were eliminated and it’s further proof that such things are important. If you can’t complete one in every two or three passes your long-term future isn’t bright regardless of your tactical application.

The team received solid service from the reliable right-back Mathew Davies, but there’s no question at all over who the shining light was for the Young Tigers and that’s the ultra-impressive impressive Safawi Rashid – a player who has already stamped himself as the most important cog not just for the youth teams but likely also for the senior side as well given the paucity of technical quality plaguing Malaysian football.

The beguiling midfielder has been one of the standout players at the tournament across the board and the continued emergence of this playmaking star should be the headline act that all in Malaysia are hailing rather than placing their stock in wins or losses.

Let’s say it clearly once again – results don’t matter here, what does is the emergence, development and exposure of players. Those who overlook this simple concept, and the worrying elements contained within it, do a disservice to football in the region.