Perak TBG sign WSW skipper Robert Cornthwaite

Malaysia Super League outfit Perak TBG look to have completed the signing of former Australia international Robert Cornthwaite from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Cornthwaite, who previously spent a year and a half in Malaysia with Selangor, was linked with a move back to the Southeast Asian country in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Western Sydney Wanderers confirmed that Cornthwaite – who had been named as club captain at the start of the 2017/18 campaign – would be leaving to pursue an opportunity overseas.

And it now appears that it is Perak who have secured his services after the experienced centre-back all but confirmed the move on his official Twitter account.

In his time with Selangor, Cornthwaite was widely regarded as one of the Super League’s best defenders and is still fondly remembered by the Red Giants faithful.

The 32-year-old arrives at the Perak Stadium with a wealth of experience to his name having played over 100 games in the A-League for Adelaide United, along with a four-year stint in the K League Classic with Jeonnam Dragons to his name.

We say farewell to the skipper. All the best @robcornthwaite #WSW pic.twitter.com/ZW4aajHbPt — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) January 16, 2018

Cornthwaite also has a prolific scoring record at international level, especially for a defensive player, having netted three goals in his seven caps for Australia.

The arrival of the powerful centre-back also completes Perak’s foreign contingent for the coming season as he joins Brazilians Leandro, Gilmar and Wander Luiz, as well as Philippines international Misagh Bahadoran.