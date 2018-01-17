AFC U-23 Championship: Korea Republic boot out Australia

Korea Republic have advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship as Group D winners after a 3-2 win over Australia on Wednesday.

The South Koreans opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Lee Keun-ho after Han Seung-gyu’s initial effort had been cleared off the line by Thomas Deng, guiding the rebound into the bottom corner from six yards out.

A minute before the break, they doubled their lead with a brilliant move as Han exchanged a clever one-two with Lee and produced a sublime dummy to take Deng out of the equation, before emphatically drilling his shot past Paul Izzo.

FT: 🇰🇷 3-2 🇦🇺 Korea Republic edge a five-goal thriller against Australia to confirm their place in the #AFCU23 quarter-finals! #KORvAUS pic.twitter.com/gDyit8mj4v — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 17, 2018

The contest then looked all but over three minutes after the hour mark when Lee struck again, as he was left completely unmarked in the heart of the opposition defence to race onto Kuk Tae-jeong’s through-pass and coolly beat the onrushing Izzo.

However, Australia gave themselves a lifeline in the 72nd minute when Nick Cowburn bombed forward and finished at the far post, after Alex Gersbach’s left-wing cross had been diverted into his path.

Remarkably, the Olyroos then reduced the deficit further just four minutes later as substituet Trent Buhagiar danced his way free from the edge of the box before firing past Kang Hyeon-mu at the near post.

Nonetheless, it just proved to be a matter of too little too late as the South Koreans tightened up in the closing stages to hold out for a win that seems them march on into the last eight as Group D winners, where they will next face Malaysia on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Australia will be left to reflect on a disappointing campaign as they were pipped to second spot by Vietnam, failing to progress from the group stage for the second tournament running.

KOREA REPUBLIC: Kang Hyeon-mu, Park Jae-woo, Lee Sang-min, Hwang Hyun-soo, Kuk Tae-jeong, Yoon Seung-won, Jang Yun-ho, Hwang Ki-wook (Choe Jae-hoon 61’), Cho Young-wook, Han Seung-gyu (Cho Yu-min 79’), Lee Keun-ho (Park In-hyeok 68’).

AUSTRALIA: Paul Izzo, Nick Cowburn, Thomas Deng, Aleksandar Susnjar, Alex Gersbach, Brandon Wilson (Stefan Mauk 82’), Riley McGree (Trent Buhagiar 46’), Daniel De Silva, Ajdin Hrustic, Ben Garuccio (Milislav Popovic 57’), George Blackwood.