AFC U-23 Championship: Brave Vietnam reach quarter-finals

A resolute display by Vietnam has seen them qualify for the knockout round of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship with a 0-0 draw against Syria on Wednesday.

Despite coming up against tremendous pressure from the Syrians at the Changshu Stadium, a heroic defensive showing by Vietnam was enough to earn a point.

However, they certainly lived dangerously at times with Syria striker Mohamad Rafat threatening to score the goal to break Vietnamese hearts countless times throughout the 90 minutes, only to miss a host of gilt-edged chances.

His best opportunities came in quick succession in the 75th minute only to be denied by a fine save by Bui Tien Dung and then an outstanding block just before the line from Vu Van Thanh.

Rafat then had two more excellent openings to win it for Syria but his wasteful ways ultimately proved crucial in determining the result.

78' CHANCE! More regrets for 🇸🇾 as Mohamad Rafat cannot believe he let that golden opportunity pass! 🤦‍♂️#AFCU23 #SYRvVIE pic.twitter.com/PNDLzthRXu — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 17, 2018

86' Mohamad Rafat misses again! He cannot believe it and buries his face in the ground! The Red Eagles are not flying straight today.#AFCU23 #SYRvVIE pic.twitter.com/Lon43qXsDF — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 17, 2018

In the end, the point was enough to see Vietnam advance to the last eight as Group D runners-up after Korea Republic beat Australia 3-2 in Wednesday’s other game.

After none of their representatives made it out of the group stage in the past two editions of the AFC U-23 Championship, Southeast Asia will now have two teams in this year’s quarters after Malaysia also advanced on Tuesday.

Vietnam will now meet Iraq in their last-eight tie on Saturday evening, while Malaysia take on the South Koreans earlier in the day.

FT: Syria 🇸🇾 0 – 0 Vietnam 🇻🇳 A goalless draw is enough to send Vietnam through to the #AFCU23 quarter-finals! #SYRvVIE pic.twitter.com/O57iFFYcPE — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 17, 2018

SYRIA: Khaled Ibrahim, Yousef Al-Hamwi, Mohamed Arnaout, Abdullah Jinat, Jihad Busmar (Abdulhadi Shalha 58’), Mohammad Al-Marmour (Hamzah Muhanaeh 73’), Ahmad Ashkar, Ahmad Al-Ahmad, Shadi Al-Hamwi (Mouhamad Anez 46’), Moumen Naji, Mohamad Rafat.

VIETNAM: Bui Tien Dung, Vu Van Thanh, Do Duy Manh, Tran Dinh Trong, Bui Tien Dung, Doan Van Hau, Luong Xuan Truong, Pham Duc Huy, Nguyen Quang Hai (Pham Xuan Manh 87’), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Ha Duc Chinh 71’), Nguyen Van Toan (Phan Van Duc 46’).