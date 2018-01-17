Mano Polking determined to bring success to Bangkok United

With the 2018 Thai League 1 season fast approaching, Paul Williams speaks to Bangkok United coach Mano Polking on the pressure to deliver success to his ambitious club.

Bangkok United coach Mano Polking has admitted he is under pressure to deliver the ambitious club the trophy it deserves heading into the upcoming Thai League 1 season.

Polking, who will take charge of Bangkok United for a fifth season in 2018, almost a lifetime in Southeast Asian football, is adamant the club is on the right track for success and hopes this isn’t his last season in charge.

“Yes, I know it is how it is,” he told FOX Sports Asia when asked if he felt he was under pressure to deliver in 2018.

“I’m used to this pressure. You know when the expectations are higher the pressure is higher. I still say we’re doing a fantastic job together, and I know that the club also see that and that’s why I’ve been at the club so long.

“I don’t want this to be the last season of my Bangkok United career because I really love the club. I like the way the people work, it’s not easy in Southeast Asia to work with someone like that [president Kajorn Chearavanont], he’s always been very honest and straight and helping a lot, letting me take most of the decisions, and not interfering in my daily work and training, and I really appreciate to work for this club and this is why I have to fight.

“We put the club together in this position that – now – just to be good is not enough. I know that this is normal and it’s normal that the club wants that [success] because I also want that, so we work every day to see how is it possible to win this first trophy.”

If he is to deliver that trophy this season he will have to do so without the two players who between them scored 55 of Bangkok United’s 97 league goals last season – Dragan Boskovic and Mario Djurovski.

After falling in the final of the FA Cup to Chiangrai United, the hard decision was made to let the two stars go and regenerate the squad. Polking knows that’s a risk, but he insists it’s a risk worth taking.

“There is no doubt, absolutely no doubt about the quality of these types of players,” the 41-year-old Brazilian said.

“But I think the disappointment from this final made the club think this way. We know that we’re taking a big risk, because it’s easier for me as a coach when the players already know the process, know the idea, know the philosophy.

“I just believed that a change with fresh blood, with players who come and have to prove again [will do us good]. We said let’s try with players that are a bit younger. I don’t have too much problem with the age of players, I just mean that I can feel already in these few days [of pre-season] when you bring someone new that wants to prove again that the pressure is a little different.”

With both Port FC and Chiangrai United investing heavily in their squads, and Muangthong United decimated by the departures of Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmathan and Kawin Thamsatchanan, Polking knows 2018 promises to be one of the most competitive title races in many years.

“I think it will be tough for everyone,” he said. “Port and Chiangrai investments are huge again. They’ve shown they really want to chase the big two.

“In a very good year, like Atletico Madrid did once, someone will do it. But the other two, they still pay more, they still have more fans, they still have the brand, they still have the shirt. When you try to get a player, it’s not easy to get a player from them to you unless you really open the pockets like Chiangrai did with Tanaboon [Kesarat], and then OK you will get one.

“But there’s been nine years of professional football and Muangthong and Buriram have won all nine titles. So there’s still a way to go to catch them, but that is our job. We are here exactly for that; we’re not here to accept that, we’re here to change that.

“If you lose a player like Teerasil, the best striker I ever see in this country, I think it’s very, very difficult to replace these players. I hope it’s a season that will be more exciting, I hope there are more teams that can chase the title and I hope we can be one of those teams.”

Photo credit: Bangkok United FC