Malaysia reaching Asian quarters better than SEA Games gold

John Duerden opines that reaching the last eight of an AFC tournament is more of an achievement than SEA Games glory.

On Tuesday, Malaysia defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 to become the first nation from Southeast Asia to reach the knockout stage of the Asian U-23 Championships – ever! Forget the SEA Games or AFF Suzuki Cup, this is the real deal against the best that Asia has to offer.

Just qualifying for the tournament last year was a success. Getting out of a group with Jordan, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, is no mean feat. Now, there is a quarter-final waiting.

It could well be that U23 boss Ong Kim Swee struggling as head coach for the senior team – as pretty much everyone does – and then getting ‘demoted ‘ to the U23 team was the best thing that ever happened to him. Operating under the radar to a certain extent with less attention and criticism, and a little more co-operation from all parties, is working out very well.

The most impressive aspect of the tournament so far was the first game, or more accurately, how Malaysia bounced back from a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Iraq. That wasn’t a bad performance. Iraq often perform well in youth tournaments and are always full of quality. Malaysia were not outclassed and worked hard, but were beaten by a better team and made a number of individual errors.

What a STUNNING result in #KSAvMAS❗️ 🇲🇾 beat mighty 🇸🇦 to reach the knockout round of #AFCU23‼️ 😱😱😱https://t.co/AkM9pguWxy — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 16, 2018

That, many thought, was that. Especially so with two more games against Middle Eastern teams, opposition that Malaysia has struggled against at times in the past.

It is to the credit of OKS that he kept his players’ confidence and belief going. And against Jordan, Malaysia played as if their lives depended on it. The 1-1 draw was just reward for a gritty display.

Matthew Davies again impressed at right-back, offering energy and a willingness to get forward. He helped centre-back Dominic Tan recover from an uncertain opening game to play with the kind of authority that bodes well for the Johor Darul Ta’zim centre-back’s career. Midfielder Nor Azam Azih helped at both ends of the pitch with Daniel Amier a constant threat.

But it was a team performance – as it absolutely has to be if Malaysia are going to get results against Jordan and other Asian powers. The belief that OKS had in the team despite the 4-1 loss was spreading. Cut out the individual mistakes, become hard to beat and then you will always have a chance.

Saudi Arabia were confident before the game but knew it would not be easy. Malaysia had improved after the first game and that is the sign of a team that is well-coached and working hard.

It was backs to the wall stuff at times but Malaysia worked incredibly hard, both physically and mentally, to keep their concentration, discipline and to keep the Saudis at bay. After Danial Amier, again impressive, had scored a well-taken goal, the Tigers were able to slow the game down and frustrate the West Asians, so much so that the Saudis had a man sent off. And when the opposition did break through, goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli, another player who has improved after a nervous start, kept them out.

Talking to Saudi journalists after the game, they were obviously disappointed but felt that Malaysia were well-organised and streetwise, not a description often used for Southeast Asian teams. It was meant as a compliment from a team from a region that values such qualities. It means doing what needs to be done to win and protect what you have. It means not rolling over and being easy to beat. It means maximising your strengths and not allowing opponents to take advantage of your weaknesses.

Next comes a quarter-final against either South Korea, Australia or Vietnam. All three have their attractions and it would be fascinating to see two ASEAN teams battle it out in the last eight of a major Asian tournament. Korea are the likeliest at the moment and that would be a real test and an opportunity to see where Malaysia’s best stand up alongside some of Asia’s best.

But it doesn’t matter too much. Malaysia have already given the game a real boost in the country, already produced a feelgood story in the first few days of 2018 that outranks anything that happened last year.

And that includes silver in the SEA Games. And it would include gold had it been won. Reaching the last eight in Asia outranks winning an ASEAN tournament.That is why this is the greatest achievement in Malaysian football, on a national level for some time.

It shows that it can be done with a coach who believes in his players and players who believe in him and each other. Throw in hard-work, discipline, a little luck and some streetwise smarts and that is a recipe for success.