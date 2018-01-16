AFC U-23 Championship: Malaysia join Iraq in quarter-finals

Malaysia booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship after claiming a stunning 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

In a gutsy display which saw them ride their luck at times, the Malaysians were able to claim a memorable result courtesy of Danial Amier’s first-half winner.

The goal came two minutes before the half-hour mark when Matthew Davies’ right-wing cross was met with a poor clearance by Abdulelah Al-Amri straight to Danial.

29' GOAL! 1-0 🇲🇾 Danial Amier scores his first goal of the championship with a surgical strike!#AFCU23 #KSAvMAS pic.twitter.com/GPjIPqjSqQ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2018

Keeping his composure, the 20-year-old took a moment to steady before bending a lovely shot past Amin Al-Bukhari in at the near post.

From then on, the Tigers found themselves under siege as Saudi Arabia looked to force their way back into the contest.

FT: 🇸🇦 0-1 🇲🇾 Malaysia are through to the #AFCU23 quarter-finals after a stunning win over Saudi Arabia! #KSAvMAS pic.twitter.com/ONza8HNBfN — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 16, 2018

But Ong Kim Swee’s charges stood firm and ultimately held out for the crucial three points against the Saudis, who finished the game with ten men when Hamdan Al-Shamrani was sent off right at the death for an off-the-ball incident.

The triumph saw Malaysia qualify for the quarters as Group C runners-up behind Iraq, who beat Jordan 1-0 in Tuesday evening’s other game courtesy of Basar Reshan’s 25-yard effort shortly after the restart.

SAUDI ARABIA: Amin Al-Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Baqawi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Lajami, Hamdan Al-Shamrani, Abdullah Al-Khaibri, Sultan Al-Farhan (Abdulaziz Al-Aryani 60’), Abdullah Al-Joui (Mujahid Al-Mania 83’), Rakan Al-Anaze, Fahad Al-Rashidi, Jaber Asiri.

MALAYSIA: Haziq Nadzli, Dominic Tan, Irfan Zakaria, Adam Nor Azlin, Matthew Davies, Nor Azam Azih (Syamer Kutty Abba 70’), Danial Amier, Syazwan Andik, Akhyar Rashid (Akif Syahiran 83’), Safawi Rasid, R. Kogileswaran (Jafri Firdaus Chew 46’).