AFC U-23 Championship: Thailand bow out with third defeat

Thailand’s miserable 2018 AFC U-23 Championship campaign ended with more disappointment on Tuesday as they were beaten 5-1 by Palestine at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

With no chance of qualifying for the knockout round from Group B following losses to DPR Korea and Japan, the Thais were at least looking to sign off on a positive note.

However, it took Palestine just 15 minutes to open the scoring when Mohanad Fannoun found space on the edge of the box and unleashed a rocket of a strike into the top corner.

15' GOAL! 1-0 🇵🇸 Mohanad Fannoun scores the opening goal of the match with a beautiful swerve across 🇹🇭 goalkeeper Nont Muangngam!#AFCU23 #THAvPLE pic.twitter.com/XyGMQGyZL2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2018

Their lead was then doubled in the 26th minute when Oday Dabbagh raced onto a brilliant through-pass by Mohamed Darwish before clinically finishing past Nont Muangngam.

26' GOAL! 2-0 🇵🇸 A beautifully timed shot from Oday Dabbagh finds the net to double the Fedayeen's advantage over the War Elephants!#AFCU23 #THAvPLE pic.twitter.com/9tHEoMru3w — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2018

Right on the half-hour mark, Thailand’s poor display continued as they lost possession right outside their own area as Mohammed Rashid poked the ball to Dabbagh, who effortlessly made his way past Saringkarn Promsupa before finding the back of the net for his second of the game.

And, just two minutes later, a fourth goal arrived following a brilliantly-worked move by Palestine, which culminated in Yousef Al-Ashhab cutting the ball back to the edge of the box for Darwish to guide a first-time effort into the bottom corner.

32' GOAL! 4-0 🇵🇸 Without allowing 🇹🇭 to catch their breath, Mohamed Darwish scores another goal for the young Lions of Canaan! #AFCU23 #THAvPLE pic.twitter.com/qBM8Pb7gFA — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2018

Thailand did manage a consolation a minute before the break when Tanasith Siripala was released down the right, sending a low cross into the six-yard box for Chenrop Samphaodi to slide in and force the ball over the line.

44' GOAL! 4-1 🇹🇭 Captain Chenrop Samphaodi scores a classic center forward goal and eases the pressure slightly on the War Elephants.#AFCU23 #THAvPLE pic.twitter.com/jK71Nn238P — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 16, 2018

However, it mattered for little in the end as Palestine went on to complete the rout in the 88th minute as Shehab Qumbor beat the offside trap and calmly slotted past Nont to seal Palestine’s progress into the quarter-finals at the expense of DPR Korea, who fell to a 3-1 defeat to Japan in the other Group B clash.

FT: Thailand 🇹🇭 1 – 5 Palestine 🇵🇸 Tournament debutants Palestine are through to the #AFCU23 quarter-finals and will face Qatar in their next match! #THAvPLE pic.twitter.com/Hmdlc2sytj — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 16, 2018

THAILAND: Nont Muangngam, Jakkit Wachpirom, Saringkarn Promsupa, Ratthanakorn Maikami, Worawut Namvech, Saharat Pongsuwan (Sirimongkhon Jitbanjong 78’), Tanasith Siripala (Anon Amornlerdsak 46’), Nopphon Ponkam, Picha Autra, Chenrop Samphaodi (Chaiyawat Buran 66’), Supachok Sarachat.

PALESTINE: Ramzi Fakhouri, Mousa Basheer, Michel Termanini, Saadou Abdelsalam, Yousef Al-Ashhab, Mahmoud Abu Warda, Mohammed Rashid, Mohanad Fannoun (Mohammed El-Kayed 71’), Mohamed Darwish, Oday Dabbagh (Shehab Qumbor 83’), Mahmoud Yousef (Omar Sandouqa 65’).