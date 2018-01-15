AFC U-23 Championship: Uzbekistan and Qatar advance

Qatar and Uzbekistan both secured their places in the quarter-finals of the AFC U-23 Championship following victories on Monday.

China U23 1-2 Qatar U23

Almoez Ali scored on either side of half-time as Qatar secured a huge 2-1 upset win over China to top Group A and knock the host nation out of the competition.

The home side started the stronger of the two teams, and found themselves ahead after just four minutes when Deng Hangwen shrugged off a defender and found Yao Junsheng, who fired home from close range.

4' GOAL 1-0 🇨🇳 Early elation for the home side with a goal from Yao Junsheng, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up!#AFCU23 #CHNvQAT pic.twitter.com/1YLc3fdOgT — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 15, 2018

But Qatar responded admirably to that setback, earning a few chances of their own as they played their way back into the match.

Disaster struck for China shortly before half-time when their captain He Chao received his marching orders for a second yellow card.

41' RED CARD! The 🇨🇳 captain He Chao is OUT after picking up his second yellow of the day! 😲#AFCU23 #CHNvQAT pic.twitter.com/lCn7bxWKVj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 15, 2018

It didn’t take Qatar long to make their numerical advantage count, and in the dying moments of the first half midfielder Akram Afif produced a sublime cross that was headed in by Almoez for his first of the night.

44' GOAL 1-1 🇶🇦 Akram Afif lobs a beautiful shot which Almoez Ali heads into the bottom corner to equalize the score!#AFCU23 #CHNvQAT pic.twitter.com/OjHd1qHbNL — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 15, 2018

China still had an entire second half to try and hang on with 10 men, and after a dominant performance they finally got the goal they so desperately wanted in the 77th minute.

Tameem Al Muhaza produced a delightful pass to find Almoez, who clipped the ball over the China goalkeeper and into the net to secure the 2-1 victory and book their place in the last eight of the competition.

77' GOAL! 2-1 🇶🇦 Almoez Ali hooks in a lovely shot from a difficult angle to the bottom corner! Things look very grim for the hosts now indeed. 😳#AFCU23 #CHNvQAT pic.twitter.com/b2k5yKf6bO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 15, 2018

Uzbekistan U23 1-0 Oman U23

Uzbekistan secured second place in Group A and earned their quarter-final spot with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Oman.

An own goal from Thani Al Rushaidi ultimately proved the only difference between the two teams on the night.

After a probing opening 30 minutes that saw chances for both teams, a failed clearance in the box from Oman saw Al Rushaidi put the ball in his own net.

After the restart, Uzbekistan opted for a slower and more controlled approach that allowed them to see out the rest of the game without much incident and hang on to collect all three points.