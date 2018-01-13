AFC U-23 Championship: Late winner sees Japan beat Thailand

Japan found the back of the net in the dying embers of their AFC U-23 Championship clash against Thailand to earn a last-gasp 1-0 victory.

The win sees the defending champions secure their place in the knockout stage after topping Group B, while winless Thailand are eliminated from the tournament.

Japan dominated possession throughout the encounter but were thwarted by a solid Thai defence. They also wasted many opportunities with ambitious efforts at goal.

Kyosuke Tagawa had the opening chance in the 13th minute, but his left footed strike sailed wide. Tagawa was in the action again just two minutes later, but his shot would be blocked.

It was then Akito Tagaki’s turn in front of goal, rushing his shot and sending it well over the crossbar in the 21st minute.

Japan continued to press but the stalemate continued in the second half until Ko Itakura finally broke the deadlock in the 90th minute. That man Tagawa was involved again, heading the ball to his teammate who made no mistake from close range.

After the game, Thailand coach Zoran Jankovic praised his side for delivering a great performance, despite going down in the end.

“I think this game was of high quality,” he said. “This is something new for Thai football. I am proud of the team. We didn’t have many chances, but this is the way we had to play against Japan. This game, for me, was perfect, I’m happy for the boys for giving their best.”

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said: “Having a win and not conceding a goal for these two matches is an achievement. The second half was better than the first, I think we played well and the players proved that. We just started with a fresh team, so we are going forward and taking it match-by-match.”

Elsewhere, in Group C action, Iraq and Saudi Arabia played to a goalless draw. Iraq’s Bashar Resan squandered the best chance of the game, failing to find the target after a good run in the six yard box.

However, Iraq remain in control of the Group on four points, while Saudi Arabia are on two points after consecutive draws.