Saudi women allowed entry to stadium

For the first time in history, women in Saudi Arabia have been allowed to attend a football match in Jeddah.

The momentous occasion is part of the reforms being brought in by crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has pledged to ‘return Saudi Arabia to moderate Islam’.

The match was hosted at King Abdullah Sports City stadium and featured Al Ahli against Al Batin in the Saudi Pro-League.

الاتحادي والاتحادية هما سند هذا النادي، فالنجاح لا يكتمل إلا بهم وباتحادهم لخدمة هذا الكيان العريق، بكم يكتمل المشهد.#اتحادي_قول_وفعل#روح_الاتحاد#فريقي pic.twitter.com/CLMWwjqdRn — نادي الاتحاد السعودي (@ittihad) January 9, 2018

“This event proves that we are heading for a prosperous future,” football fan Lamya Khaled Nasser told AFP.

“I am very proud to be a witness of this massive change.”

The Saudi government revealed that there would be two more such occasions in Jeddah in the coming weeks and that all the nations football grounds will ready for female fans by the start of the next football season.

“This is an historic day in the kingdom which culminates in ongoing fundamental changes, ” said Ruwayda Ali Qassem, another fan.

“I am proud and extremely happy for this development and for the kingdom’s moves to catch up with civilised measures adopted by many countries.”