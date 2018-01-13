AFC U-23 Championship: Malaysia hold Jordan

Malaysia and Jordan played to a 1-1 draw in a tense affair at the Changshu Stadium in China at the AFC U-23 Championship on Saturday.

The result earns Malaysia their first point of the tournament, while Jordan remain in contention to qualify for the knockout stages in Group C.

Jordan enjoyed the lion's share of possession and territory for the match and Malaysia did well to restrict them to just one goal.

The opener came in the 16th, with some poor Malaysian defending leading to a soft goal for Jordan. Ward Al Barri would find the back of the net with his right foot after latching on to a through ball from Mohammed Al Razem.

Malaysia would strike back in the 40th minute via a penalty after Saed Al Rosan brought down Safawi Rasid just inside the penalty area. The striker then stepped up he the penalty spot and slotted a thunderous penalty into the top right corner to make it 1-1.

Rasid would have another chance just after the break, but his shot from the centre of the box would go just wide of the left hand upright.

Elsewhere, in Group B action, a late own goal by Palestine’s Mohammed Bassim would see DPR Korea earn a fortunate 1-1 draw at the Jiangyin Stadium.

Palestine grabbed the lead with an accurate strike from Oday Dabbagh in the 16th minute and looked on their way to a victory. DPR Korea remain on the top of Group B with four points, followed by Japan.