AFC U-23 Championship: Qatar sneak past Oman

A late strike in the first half was enough for Qatar to edge Oman in their AFC U-23 Championship match on Friday.

The results sees the Qataris cement their place at the top of Group A with two wins from two games while Oman remain winless after losing their opener to China earlier this week.

The match was a cagey affair, with Oman finally putting together the first real chance in the 22nd minute. Jameel Al Yahmadi guided a perfect through-ball into the path of Muhsen Al Ghassani who had a golden opportunity to open the scoring with his right foot, but his effort just missed the left hand upright.

22' GOLDEN CHANCE! Muhsen Al Ghassani misses the net by a matter of mere inches!#AFCU23 #OMAvQAT pic.twitter.com/OVkr6j2MAx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 12, 2018

Qatar had a chance from a set-piece ten minutes later when Akram Afif fired in an accurate corner, finding Sultan Al Brake in the box who forced a great save from Omani stopper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini.

They kept up the pressure and were finally rewarded with a goal in the 43rd minute, when Almoez Ali found his striker Akram Afif, who made no mistake in-front of goal, drilling the ball into the bottom left corner to give Qatar the lead.

43' GOAL! 1-0 Qatar Akram Afif puts 🇶🇦 in front just before half-time with a neat finish!#AFCU23 #OMAvQAT pic.twitter.com/yEKcgZxOCl — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 12, 2018

And it would be a lead they would never relinquish, as the second half produced few chances for Oman as Qatar held on for a deserved win.