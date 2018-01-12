AFC U-23 Championship: Uzbekistan edge China

Uzbekistan earned their first win of their AFC U-23 Championship campaign when the held on to defeat hosts China 1-0 in Changzhou on Friday.

The win puts the visitors into contention for the knockout stage, while China, with their 3-0 opening win over Oman, are still in the mix.

Uzbekistan, who had the first shot at goal early on, were rewarded for pressing forward with a goal in the 13th minute. Khojiakbar Alijonov would find the back of the net with a neat left footed strike to the bottom right hand corner after a goalmouth scramble.

13' GOAL! 1-0 🇺🇿 Khojiakbar Alijonov puts 🇺🇿 in front with a neat finish into the bottom corner!#AFCU23 #UZBvCHN pic.twitter.com/lmTlJDnROR — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 12, 2018

China nearly bought one back just a few minutes later, but Gao Zhunyi’s header was blocked by some desperate defence.

The Chinese outfit continued to enjoy most of the possession and ended the half strong. Yao Junsheng would force a stunning save from Botirali Ergashev in the top left corner in the dying embers of the half.

45' Save of the tournament? That was absolutely stunning from Botirali Ergashev!#AFCU23 #UZBvCHN pic.twitter.com/YydVkcymEm — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 12, 2018

The Chinese-faithful found their voice in the second half and nearly inspired them to an equaliser early on. Li Hailong threaded a cross through but Yang Liyu’s right footed effort sailed harmlessly over the crossbar.

The striker continued to struggle in the second half as the Uzbekistani defence held up well to to a relentless but luckless Chinese attack.