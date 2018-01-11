King Kazu still going strong

Last year, FOX Sports Asia brought you the story of Kazuyoshi Miura becoming the oldest player to score in a professional football match. This year, that narrative looks set to continue.

Miura, who will turn 51 on the 26th of February, became the oldest player to find the back of the net in a professional football match last season when he broke none other than England legend Stanley Matthews’ record.

However, that achievement hasn’t done much to satisfy the 89-time-capped Japanese striker’s appetite for football.

On Thursday, he extended his contract with Yokohama FC – a professional outfit who play in the second division of Japanese domestic football.

The deal means he will enter the 33rd season of his record-breaking career, which began at the Brazilian side Santos in 1986 and has included stints at Genoa and Sydney FC to name but a few other clubs represented.

“I will always play my heart out and hope to continue to grow (as a player),” he told Kyodo news agency.