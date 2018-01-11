Buriram veteran Go Seul-ki seals K League return

South Korean midfielder Go Seul-ki has left Thai League T1 champions Buriram United to return to his homeland with K League Classic outfit Incheon United.

Incheon confirmed the signing on their official website on Thursday, labelling Go as a “midfielder with great talent and rich experience” and expressing their hopes that he will “contribute to a more resilient midfield in 2018”.

The 31-year-old certainly has no shortage of experience having previously played for Pohang Steelers, Gwangju Sangmu (now Sangju Sangmu) and Ulsan Hyundai in the K League, before venturing abroad in 2012 with Qatar’s El Jaish.

His time in the Middle East lasted until 2015 when he joined Buriram, where he went on to enjoy three successful seasons which reaped two T1 League crowns, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

Go also arrives at the Incheon Football Stadium with the status of a former AFC Champions League winner, having played the entire second half of Ulsan’s 3-0 triumph over Al Ahli in the 2012 final.